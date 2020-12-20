OPINION | WALLY HALL: Aggies ignored by playoff committee

The College Football Playoff selection committee was too predictable and they got it wrong.

Clemson and Alabama being chosen Nos. 1 and 2 made sense.

Ohio State, who played just six games, was No. 3 and will face Clemson.

Notre Dame got the fourth spot just hours after it lost to the No. 2 Tigers 34-10 in a game that wasn’t as close as the lopsided score.

So Texas A&M, whose only loss was to the No. 1 Crimson Tide, gets left out.

Granted the Fighting Irish did beat the Tigers earlier in the season, but Clemson had several players out because of the coronavirus including starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence who passed for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the payback win over the Irish.

In other words, had he played the first time Notre Dame would have lost instead of winning 47-40 in double overtime.

If the committee was trying to avoid a rematch of Alabama and Texas A&M, think how the football world is going to react if the Irish beat Bama and play Clemson for a third time this season.

The selection committee was close but not perfect.

Notre Dame didn’t belong in. Texas A&M did.