100 years ago

Dec. 20, 1920

• The Four Mile grocery, 5124 Asher avenue, and an adjoining residence burned to the ground early yesterday morning, and following the fire Mrs. C. E. Hamilton, proprietor of the store, caused a warrant to be issued for her former husband, Walter T. Hamilton, charging him with arson. Hamilton was arrested early yesterday afternoon by Motorcycle Sergeant Wright and was held in jail. He claims to be innocent, saying his wife has repeatedly persecuted him since their separation in July.

50 years ago

Dec. 20, 1970

WEST MEMPHIS -- There is no connection between gangsters and officials or stockholders of Southland Racing Corporation at West Memphis, but legislation is needed for closer supervision of stock transfers, a special investigative committee of the Arkansas General Assembly said in a report released Saturday. The Joint Senate and House Advisory Committee of the Arkansas Legislative Council and the state Racing Commission held hearings last spring on Southland, which operates a greyhound racing track.

25 years ago

Dec. 20, 1995

CONWAY -- The Conway Corp. has joined the University of Central Arkansas and the Arkansas Educational Television Network in a project to build a $16 million telecommunications and conference center at the university. The UCA board of trustees voted Tuesday to accept up to $2.25 million from the corporation for the conference center part of the project. The city-owned Conway Corp. provides water, electric and cable television service to Conway residents. UCA President Winfred Thompson called the project "a wonderful example of the local community working with the university."

10 years ago

Dec. 20, 2010

• Without a rate increase, the Little Rock Wastewater will become insolvent in mid-2012, the utility's accounting supervisor told the Sanitary Sewer Committee as it prepared last week to approve a $25 million 2011 operations budget. The utility's financial plan states that Little Rock Wastewater "will become insolvent by mid-year 2012 without one of the following: a rate increase, decrease in [operations and maintenance] expenses or reduction in funding capital costs out of sewer revenues." "We're going to have a lot of work to do," sewer committee Chairman Cindy Miller said, forecasting tough decisions in the future.