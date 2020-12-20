Big Boy is our pet of the week. Don't let his angry eyes fool you, Big Boy is 100% love. This sweet boy will gently paw at any idol hand or rub on legs to let you know that he wants attention. He loves to lap sit and will knead biscuits with the best of them. Big Boy will even rub on other cats for attention.

Big Boy and friends can be adopted through the Cabot Animal Shelter. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and cabotar.gov/287/Animal-Shelter.