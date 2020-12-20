Healh care notebook

Cash to aid access

to contraception

Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Little Rock location received a $40,000 grant to expand access to contraception.

The center was among four organizations that received awards. The grants came from Germany-headquartered pharmaceutical company Bayer and the nonprofit Direct Relief as part of the "We're for Her" initiative.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains will use the grant to address transportation barriers for uninsured and underinsured patients, its officials said.

More than 19 million U.S. women are in need of publicly funded birth control, according to a news release about the funding.

Free stop-smoking

class to be offered

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will offer a free online smoking-cessation class next year, the school announced in a news release.

The six-week "Quit & Stay Quit Mondays" series begins Jan. 4. Individual goal-setting sessions also are available.

Taught by smoking-cessation specialists, the course highlights best practices to help people quit smoking.

Registration is available by calling (501) 526-5448 or emailing LDCullers@uams.edu.

The series will repeat beginning March 1 and April 12.

Poll: Masks worn

by 73% of adults

Roughly 3 in 4 adults say they wear masks every time they leave their homes to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new polling from health policy nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

The number -- 73% of respondents -- is up 21 percentage points since May.

Self-reported masking behavior differed somewhat among members of the two major political parties, with 99% of Democratic respondents saying they wore masks every time or sometimes when venturing out.

Among Republicans, 76% said they wore masks, with 55% reporting mask usage at all times.

Just 11% of adults say they only sometimes or never wore masks, pollsters found. People in that group were more likely to be white, male and Republican, researchers wrote in an analysis last week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson implemented a statewide mask mandate in Arkansas in July, though some local law enforcement agency officials have said they will not enforce it.

The state is among 39 with such a directive, along with the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam.