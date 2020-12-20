Resident appealing denial of apartment

On Oct. 28, Pamela Nelson received a letter from the city of Pine Bluff Inspection and Zoning office that her request to establish a garage apartment at 602 W. 73rd Ave. was denied by the Planning Commission because the commission did not feel the request was beneficial to the adjacent residential neighborhood.

She is appealing the decision, and the city attorney appears to be supporting Nelson's appeal.

In her request, Nelson said she was asking permission to have a garage apartment to allow her sister, who is disabled and has numerous medical issues, to continue to live there to make it convenient for Nelson to assist her with her daily needs.

"I assist her with bathing, cooking and cleaning," said Nelson, who was also caring for her 84-year-old mother who was living with Nelson.

According to the Use Permit on Review Request, Section 29-101(c)(8) lists garage apartments and says that when occupied by relatives, they are easily approved if the applicant follows proper procedures and obtains permission. The Use Permit on Review Request says that Nelson continued construction on the apartment after being instructed otherwise.

It was recommended that all permits be obtained within seven days and that the garage apartment and all other additions built without proper permits be inspected within two weeks, and it be limited to immediate family only and not used as rental property.

An appeal letter that Nelson's attorney wrote said the findings and decision of the Pine Bluff Planning Commission were arbitrary, capricious and inappropriate.

The letter states in July 2013 Nelson requested permission from the Rosswood Colony Neighborhood Association to construct a guesthouse adjacent to her primary residence, which it deemed permissible. The construction was permitted in December 2013; however, the construction was not specifically established as a garage apartment.

According to the letter, after the construction of the addition was completed, in 2016, Nelson's mother became sick, so Nelson used that space for her mother to live in so she could take care of her. Nelson's mother passed away in January 2020, and shortly after that her Nelson's suffered a stroke and could not care for herself; therefore, the sister is now occupying the space.

Nelson says the property has not changed since the time of its construction, and the Rosswood Colony Neighborhood Association has taken no formal action to indicate that the structure on Nelson's property failed to comply.

Nelson also provided approval letters, invoices and a receipt of permit payments from December 2013.

In a letter from City Attorney Althea Scott to Zoning Administrator Lakishia Hill, Scott said after reviewing the documents regarding the denial, it appears all legal criteria have been met for consideration by City Council.

"The UPOR denial by the Planning Commission appears to be arbitrary, capricious or inappropriate," Scott said in her response letter, echoing Nelson's appeal letter. "It is my opinion that further review is needed."