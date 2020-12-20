Pulaski County notebook

Retirees honored

by sheriff's office

The Pulaski County sheriff's office celebrated the retirement of several employees and reserve officers in a ceremony Wednesday.

Among them was Sgt. Jeff Scott, Sgt. Randy Howard and Deputy James Lyonse.

Each former employee received a plaque and certificate, and was to receive their badges and guns once the items are processed.

David Copeland and Jon Flaxman both retired as reserve officers, and were honored for their service with a certificate.

They will later receive a plaque, as well.

Sheriff Eric Higgins said the ceremony was held as planned in December instead of waiting until next month for the badges and guns to be ready.

Many sheriff's office employees shared stories about the service of the retiring officers.

ACT preparation

sessions offered

Pulaski County Youth Services will offer virtual ACT preparation for students free of charge after the holidays, according to a Pulaski County Youth Services Facebook post.

An English lesson is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13, and a math session is set from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 23.

Space is limited, and anyone interested in attending can visit the Pulaski County Youth Services Facebook page to find the link to register.

Questions can be sent to Machael Borders-Hoskin at mborders-hoskin@pulaskicounty.net.