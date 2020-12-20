Saints drop Wisdom

Shiloh Christian sophomore Eli Wisdom was too tough to handle for Rivercrest.

The first-year starting quarterback finished with 349 yards offensively and 6 touchdowns to lead the Saints to a 58-20 rout of Rivercrest in front of 2,156 spectators at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Wisdom completed 17 of 21 passes for 239 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions, and he rushed for 110 yards and 3 scores on 16 carries.

Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said Wisdom has grown into the position and was one of the big reasons why the Saints (13-1) won their eighth state championship and first since 2010.

"He's a stone-cold killer," Conaway said. "I've been telling him that because he has the ability to take over games. He's got such a knack for making plays with his legs and throwing the football down the field like you guys saw. There's nothing that this kid can't do.

"I'm so proud of him because he earned the opportunity. We didn't just give him the opportunity. We made him work for it."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1220rivershiloh/]

Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming credited Wisdom for his performance.

"Anytime you can do both things, run and pass, you're hard to stop," Fleming said. "We couldn't do either one today. That's why you see 58 up on that scoreboard. We didn't have an answer for him."

The Saints returned to the Class 4A state title game a year after losing to Joe T. Robinson. Conaway was relieved earned another shot in Little Rock and came through.

"I feel like that was a healthy motivator for our team this year," Conaway said. "They respected those 24 seniors [from the 2019 team] so much that they wanted to do something special for them."

Senior running back Cam Wiedemann had 6 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 89 yards and a score on 19 carries.

Junior wide receivers Cooper Hutchinson and Jacob Solomon each caught a touchdown pass for Shiloh Christian.

Rivercrest (13-1) was held to a season-low 20 points and outgained 518-346.

Senior quarterback Kam Turner was held to 8-of-20 passing for 166 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, and he had 6 carries for only 1 yard. He was limited after injuring his left ankle in the Class 4A semifinals Dec. 11 against Warren, and did not look like the same quarterback who entered the state final with 61 touchdowns (37 passing, 24 rushing).

"We were hoping he would be around 90-95%. But he was around 60%," Fleming said. "But near the end of December, everybody's going to have those kind of injuries. You just hope they don't catch you, though. It cost us a little bit, but that wasn't why we got beat."

Senior wide receiver Keshawn Scott rushed for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries, while posting 2 receptions for 62 yards and another score to lead the Colts.

Shiloh Christian opened the game with a 13-play, 63-yard scoring drive. Wisdom scored from 3 yards out with 8:08 left in the first quarter to give the Saints a 7-0 lead.

Rivercrest tied the game at 7-7 with 5:43 left in the first quarter on Scott's 1-yard run, but the Saints extended their lead to 21-7 in the first half with Wisdom's 10-yard touchdown pass to Solomon and Wiedemann's 3-yard scoring run.

The Colts pulled within 21-13 with 9:08 left in the second quarter when Turner threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Scott, but senior Gunnar McCullar missed the extra point.

Shiloh Christian responded when junior Ben Baker's 40-yard kickoff return to the Rivercrest 39 set up Wisdom's 39-yard touchdown pass to Hutchinson for a 28-13 lead with 8:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Rivercrest drove to the Shiloh Christian 16, but Turner was intercepted by Hutchinson at the Saints' 1. The Saints stretched their advantage to 35-13 with 1:19 left before halftime as junior Kaden Henley scored from 2 yards out.

Rivercrest junior Clay Burks fumbled the second-half kickoff at the Colts' 39, and senior Braden Tutt recovered at the Colts' 41. Wisdom threw his third touchdown pass, this one for 41 yards to a wide-open Wiedemann, to push the lead to 42-13 with 11:43 left in the third quarter.

Wisdom had two more touchdown runs in the second half, scoring from 7 and 28 yards. The Saints also recorded a safety with 2:10 left to play.

Not even a half hour after Saturday's game, Wisdom already was looking ahead to the next two years.

"I'm trying to go for a three-peat," he said. "I'm really excited for next year and the next year after that. I'm looking forward to it."