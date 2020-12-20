Senators hit on aid talks deal

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wears a face mask at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON -- Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a covid-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as today, sources said late Saturday.

A Democratic aide said in an email that an agreement had been reached Saturday night and that compromise language was being finalized to seal a deal to be unveiled today.

The earlier impasse involved a fight over Federal Reserve emergency powers that was later defused by the Senate's top Democrat and a senior conservative Republican.

"We're getting very close, very close," Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier Saturday as he spent much of the day going back and forth with GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. Toomey had been pressing for a provision to close down Fed lending facilities that Democrats and the White House said was too broadly worded and would have tied the hands of the incoming Biden administration.

The bill, lawmakers and aides say, would establish temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

Schumer said he hoped the House and Senate would vote on the measure today. That would take more cooperation, but a government shutdown deadline loomed at midnight today, and all sides were eager to leave for Christmas.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFQgcVMLT5k]

The covid-19 legislation has been held up for months, but talks turned serious earlier this month as lawmakers on both sides finally faced the deadline of acting before leaving Washington for Christmas.

A late push from Toomey sought to rein in the nation's central bank and had divided lawmakers over the past several days. The impasse appeared to grow significantly wider during the day Saturday, as congressional leadership and rank-and-file senators on both sides of the aisle dug in over the issue.

Toomey, a conservative lawmaker on the Senate's banking committee, has demanded provisions be included in the coronavirus relief package that would curb the ability of the Fed to restart emergency lending programs for localities and small businesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Senate Republicans on a private call earlier Saturday that the party should stick by Toomey's plan, according to two people who requested anonymity to provide details of the call.

But senior Democrats balked at agreeing to what they saw as a political attempt to limit the economic tools available to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Throughout Friday and Saturday, a chorus of Senate Democrats emerged urging party leadership not to budge on the issue. Democrats already had agreed to drop aid to state and local governments from the relief package, and some lawmakers hope the central bank could serve as a backstop for assisting ailing municipalities.

The Toomey proposal would have amounted to one of the most significant intrusions into the central bank's autonomy in years.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke weighed in on the dispute in an unusual public statement Saturday, saying the central bank's emergency lending authorities should be at a minimum as robust as they were before passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March. Bernanke said it was "vital" that the central bank's ability to "respond promptly to damaging disruptions in credit markets not be circumscribed."

The need for the relief package has only grown as the coronavirus rampages across the nation, and several emergency programs protecting tens of millions of Americans are set to expire in a matter of days.

'TOOMEY, TOOMEY, TOOMEY'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., early Saturday called the dispute over Toomey's proposal "the big thing" holding back an agreement. "That has to be resolved. And then everything will fall into place," she said. "It's a very significant difference."

Asked about the negotiations, Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., the No. 2 ranking Senate Democrat, said: "Toomey, Toomey, Toomey."

The approaching Christmas holiday, a looming pair of Senate special elections in Georgia and the prospect of a partial government shutdown are adding to the pressure for negotiators to finalize a deal this weekend.

Congressional leaders have given themselves until midnight today to close out talks. President Donald Trump on Friday night signed a two-day spending bill to keep the government open until then. If no deal was reached on the stimulus package, lawmakers would have to pass another temporary measure before today, otherwise parts of the federal government would shut down.

In an ominous sign for the relief talks, rank-and-file senators in both parties signaled that they would be unwilling to move forward if they did not get their way over the Toomey proposal.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Saturday denounced the Toomey plan and said "Democrats should stay firm" to resist the changes. "This is about existing authorities. It's about a lending authority for helping small businesses, state government, local government in the middle of a crisis."

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, a moderate who caucuses with the Democrats, said such an idea would "cripple the next administration's ability to deal with a recession."

On the Republican side, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted that Democrats were seeking a "slush fund for their political cronies." Cotton added that Toomey's position "is in fact the position of the Republican Senate Conference."

Sen. John Neely Kennedy, R-La., a member of the Senate Banking Committee, told reporters that Democrats were trying to use the central bank's authorities "as a back door to do what they couldn't do through the front door." He added of Republicans' approach to the issue: "I think we ought to stand firm."

FED AND OTHERS

At issue were Fed emergency programs, launched amid the pandemic this spring, that provided loans to small and midsize businesses, and bought state and local government bonds. Those bond purchases made it easier for those governments to borrow, at a time when their finances were under pressure from job losses and health costs stemming from the pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month that those programs, along with two that purchasedcorporate bonds, would close at the end of the year, prompting an initial objection by the Fed. Under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law passed after the latest recession, the Fed can set up emergency programs only with the support of the Treasury secretary.

Democrats in Congress also said Toomey was trying to limit the Fed's ability to boost the economy, just as Biden prepared to take office.

"This is about existing authorities that the Fed has had for a very long time, to be able to use in an emergency," Warren said.

Toomey disputed that charge, saying his proposal "is emphatically not a broad overhaul of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending authority."

The package would wrap up much of Capitol Hill's unfinished 2020 business into a take-it-or-leave-it measure that promised to be a foot thick or more. House lawmakers would probably have only a few hours to study it before voting as early as tonight.

A Senate vote would follow, possibly Monday. One more short-term funding bill would be needed to avoid the looming deadline -- or a partial shutdown of nonessential agencies would start Monday.

It would be the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the CARES Act passed virtually unanimously in March, delivering $1.8 trillion in aid, more generous $600 per week bonus jobless benefits and $1,200 direct payments to individuals.

The governmentwide appropriations bill would fund agencies through September. That measure was likely to provide a last $1.4 billion installment for Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall as a condition of winning his signature.

ACCUSATION OF SABOTAGE

Republicans say the Fed's programs, initially funded with a $500 billion congressional appropriation under the March relief bill, were of marginal utility earlier in the pandemic and are no longer necessary in any case. Toomey gave a floor speech Saturday aggressively defending his efforts.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only Republican to break with Toomey early on. He told reporters Saturday that elements of Toomey's proposals could be resolved after the relief package passed.

Democrats argued that the Toomey proposal represented an unusual political intervention into the independence of the Federal Reserve, limiting emergency lending powers it has possessed since 1932. Schumer also said that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opposed the proposed changes.

The central bank declined to give a public response to the heated debate.

"It's no surprise that Republicans are drawing a line in the sand over their ability to sabotage the economy, and tie the Biden administration's hands," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking Democrat on the finance committee, said in a statement during the day Saturday.

Democrats had signaled they might be willing to accept language that restricts the use of Treasury funds appropriated under the March aid bill, but not language that would restrict the Fed from doing similar lending using its own assets.

"I think we could go with one part and not the other," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Friday. "And that's the deal I think we ought to make."

Hoyer told House members Friday not to expect votes until 1 p.m. today at the earliest -- just 11 hours before the next shutdown deadline.

Likely to run many hundreds of pages, the package is expected to carry not only the $900 billion covid relief deal but also $1.4 trillion in yearlong appropriations for federal agencies; the extension of tens of billions of dollars in expiring tax breaks; a bipartisan energy bill; a long-delayed bipartisan solution to surprise medical billing; and dozens of other potential add-ons that a vast corps of lobbyists and congressional aides are hoping to include in this last legislative vehicle of 2020.

Lawmakers will likely be asked to vote on a sweepingly broad piece of legislation with only hours to review it.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Mike DeBonis, Jeff Stein, Rachel Siegel and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; and by Andrew Taylor and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.