Sipe passes mark

Caden Sipe finished his high school football career in record-breaking style.

The Harding Academy senior quarterback threw a state championship record eight touchdown passes in the Wildcats' 71-44 Class 3A state title game victory over McGehee on Saturday night in front of 2,598 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Sipe, the state championship game MVP, completed 22 of 27 passes for 430 yards, 8 touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He broke the record of six passing touchdowns set by six different quarterbacks -- Adam Thrash (Pulaski Academy, 2003); Tyler Wilson (Greenwood, 2006); Hayden Smith (Greenwood, 2011); Ty Storey (Charleston, 2013); Layne Hatcher (Pulaski Academy, 2016); and Buddy Gaston (Joe T. Robinson, 2019).

Sipe deflected credit for his performance.

"The credit all goes to my offensive line, the coaches and the receivers," said Sipe, who passed for 2,716 yards with 32 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. "It just means so much to this senior class to end this season and our career on a high note."

Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans, who led the Wildcats to their second consecutive state championship and eighth overall title, was proud of what Sipe accomplished.

"I don't know if you could close it out any better," Evans said. "I think one of the things that makes him so easy to root for is he's got a 4.2 GPA and a 30 on the ACT. He treats everybody that he comes into contact with with respect and class. It could not happen to be a better human being than him. He deserves every good thing that comes his way.

"For him to put a cap on his career the way he did, you couldn't script it any better."

The Wildcats led 35-14 at halftime thanks to three touchdown passes by Sipe.

He threw scoring passes of 16 yards to junior running back Andrew Miller, and 57 and 64 yards to senior wide receiver Ty Dugger. He also had a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Sipe threw three third-quarter touchdown passes of 2 and 29 yards to Dugger, and 28 yards to junior wide receiver Jackson Fox to help the Wildcats take a 56-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

With 10:04 left to play, Sipe threw his record-setting seventh touchdown pass, this one for 55 yards to Miller to stretch the Wildcats' lead to 63-36. He added a 21-yard scoring pass to senior Carter Neal, and his two-point conversion pass to Dugger with 9:15 remaining increased the lead to 71-36.

McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock said the Owls gave up too many big plays.

"We didn't accomplish our ultimate goal," Haddock said. "But someone's got to walk out of here a winner and somebody's not. We understand the prize. We understand what's at stake.

"Hat's off to Coach Evans. They got a great bunch of kids, great bunch of coaches. Tonight, they just beat us and that happens."

Dugger led the Wildcats with 10 receptions for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also returned an interception by McGehee senior quarterback Jordan Owens 22 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and had six tackles.

Miller caught 7 passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns, and added 62 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Owens finished 10-of-20 passing for 248 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for McGehee (12-1), which was playing in its first state championship game since 1999.

Junior running back Jody Easter rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries, and caught 4 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Owls.

Harding Academy repeated for the first time since 1976 and 1977. Evans said it was surreal to win a second state title in his career.

"I'm fortunate to be a part of a really unique school and a really unique program that has a long history," Evans said. "A lot of days I pinch myself that I get to be a part of it."