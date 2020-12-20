Spirit of friendship theme of Celebrate! Maya Project fete

Janis Kearney with Teija cq Kearney-Ramos outside the William J. Clinton Presidential Center, the site of the Celebrate! Maya Project's annual "friendraiser" for several years. The 2020 incarnation was a Nov. 30 virtual event that was tied into Giving Tuesday, which took place the next day. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

Stacey McAdoo -- writer, educator, literary advocate and 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year -- picked up another honor in 2020. She received the Spirit of Maya Award at the Celebrate! Maya Project's annual "FriendRaiser," held virtually Nov. 30 and also including "reflections, music and poetry."

Committee chairwoman Adele Holmes steered the event, whose livestreamed program included poetry by LaTasha Moore, poet and French instructor; music by Louis Heard; the purpose and mission and appeals from Holmes; reflections on the Celebrate! Maya-Mississippi County Writing History Project by Dr. Anes Abraham, Dr. Pacey Bowens and Dr. Blanche Hunt; reflections from Celebrate! Maya scholar Arielle Thomas of Desha County; the award announcement by Joyce Willis and a presentation by McAdoo.

‌The Celebrate! Maya Project is an Arkansas-based nonprofit that promotes and advocates the life and legacy of the late celebrated poet Maya Angelou through public forums, writing, poetry, scholarships, history workshops and creative arts competitions with emphasis on the state's Delta region. The Spirit of Maya award is given to those whose work is a reflection of that of Angelou's.

McAdoo serves as the lead mentor for all novice teachers in the Little Rock School District and as an adjunct instructor at the University of Central Arkansas. She is sponsor of Writeous Poets, the spoken-word youth collective, and has conducted various workshops and poetry readings. Her teaching strategies and philosophy are showcased in a PBS/Arkansas Ideas docu-series and a poetry coaching professional development course.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams