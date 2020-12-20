OPINION | MASTERSON ONLINE: Taking a shot

I have an important decision to make in the coming four or five months. So do you.

Will we take the covid-19 vaccine, or choose to decline and take our chances of becoming infected and perhaps winding up alone in a covid unit on a respirator, or worse?

This certainly is one of those choices no one else can make for us. It's also one that could mean the difference between life or death, especially if we are over 70 (check) and have existing health problems such as diabetes and A-fib. I've already lost three friends to this virus, so believe me, it has the realistic potential to claim lives.

Look, I understand I'm stating the obvious. And we all know by now that nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine were released Monday and have since been injected into hundreds of thousands of frontline health-care workers and nursing home residents across the nation.

With millions more doses of Pfizer's two-injection protocol expected to be shipped in coming weeks and other pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Moderna with their version of a vaccine in the immediate picture, the majority of Americans who choose can be vaccinated with both required doses well before summer.

So, will I take it? Will Jeanetta? The potential side effects, if any, for the most part have been considered mild (a day's fever, soreness, briefly feeling out of sorts). The answer: Yes I will, gladly and thankfully.

This is the wisest move. We should do all we possibly can to avoid a hospital bed far removed from loved ones where we could possibly be connected to a ventilator and never leave. Everything I've read and seen tells me to have the dual-vaccination that reportedly is 95 percent effective at protecting us.

No I'm not worried about the conspiracy reports and unsubstantiated fears being spread about these vaccines. Unfortunately, we live in a world today where both have become commonplace across social media, where unstated agendas are rampant.

And unless enough of us are willing to be vaccinated to the point where our population achieves herd immunity to the virus, the consequences could prevent us from being able to make a return toward normalcy by the end of next summer.

At least that's the official version, which, at this point, I have to trust. Besides, I don't care to keep living like we have been for the past year. How about you?

Magical spirit

Covid-19 has put unprecedented hardships on all of us, including businesses and theme parks like the nationally acclaimed 1880s-style Silver Dollar City just 35 minutes up U.S. 65 from our home in Harrison.

Nonetheless, I'm dead-set on getting my infusion of Christmas spirit this season despite the virus by heading there before the park closes its 2020 season on Jan. 2.

I've discovered over recent years that nothing gets me in the spirit each yuletide season like an afternoon and evening at this magical place. And judging from those I find myself surrounded by whenever I'm there this time of year, I'm far from alone.

Maybe it's the eight-story animated Christmas tree set to carols of the season, or those colorful 6.5 million lights. Maybe it's the foot-long corn dogs (yum), or live shows and music, or artisans, or the nighttime light parade and the festive atmosphere. I say it's all of the above that summons my spirit.

More than likely, it's the mix that lights my inner Christmas flame. It's difficult to pin my feelings down to one or two reasons.

All I know for certain this year (especially after this lousy year) is, in our desperation for that "Christmasy" spirit even in our 70s, we plan to make our reservation at the park (required in the time of covid) and head up soon to enjoy the rides and atmosphere before Christmas arrives.

I wholehearted agree with Casey Robertson, a Silver Dollar City entertainment manager who's been quoted saying, "People are finding that coming to Silver Dollar City at Christmas gives them a warmth that we haven't felt much of 2020--a sense of 'normal' family togetherness.

"It seems many of us took that feeling for granted, yet being in the beautiful outdoors in a lighted city celebrating the true meaning of the season helps give it back to us."

As I've said before, having the nation's finest family theme park only 30 minutes or so up the road and just across our state's northern border is a gift for those in search of escape for a few hours into a magical wonderland that represents in many ways what this season brings to so many of the young and young-at-heart.

We decided years back to make this pilgrimage to the Branson-area park a tradition. And I'll be hogswaddled if I'm going to forgo it this season. Just sayin', valued readers.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.