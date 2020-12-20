Teacher system planning tweaks

In the coming legislative session, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System will seek approval for bills that tweak state laws on the required separation period for some retirees before they can return to work, reciprocal service in other state retirement systems, and electronic transfers of employer contributions.

These measures are part of a six-bill package that the system's board of trustees approved for the 93rd General Assembly when it starts Jan. 11.

The 2021 regular session "will be a quite bit different in the sense that there is not going to be a full audience to show support for the retirement systems and so that would give me a little concern if we were trying to pass anything that we needed support for," system Executive Director Clint Rhoden told trustees about two weeks ago.

The bill package is "pretty much noncontroversial," he said. "It is just technical changes and some minor adjustments to our system just for better [administration] and more fairness in my mind."

The teacher system is state government's largest such system, with more than 100,000 working and retired members and more than $18.5 billion in investments.

In the 2019 regular session, state government retirees packed the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs' meetings.

The coronavirus pandemic will change how those meetings are conducted.

A committee co-chairman, Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said Thursday that the committee's meeting room will hold lawmakers and their aides, retirement system staff members, the media and the people signed up to testify.

Attendees will be required to socially distance. If the people signed up to testify and others can't socially distance, they will be sent to an adjoining room where they can watch the video-streamed committee meeting and be summoned when it's their turn to testify, he said.

"The way I understand it now is each retirement system will have one meeting in which we present like, say, three bills," Rhoden told trustees about two weeks ago. "That's why I have tried to get us down to six bills, so we will have two legislative sessions for [the teacher system] to talk about three bills at a time."

Hammer said Thursday that he doesn't plan to limit the committee to consider the bills of only one retirement system at a meeting. He said the committee will meet Monday mornings and he will make sure bills get a fair hearing.

SEPARATION PROPOSAL

State law requires that a system member who does not have at least 38 years' service and is under age 65 to have a six-month separation period once they retire before they can return to work.

The law requires a one-month separation for a member who has 38 years of service but is younger than 65, Rhoden said.

"That was put in there years past when we were shifting from a one-month separation to a six-month separation period," he said, referring to Act 743 of 2009, which sets the one-month separation.

"But I think the better solution would be to modify our definition of normal retirement age," Rhoden said. "Normal retirement age right now is 65 and a member that meets that criteria can continue to work without their retirement considered in service distribution by the IRS."

The IRS prohibits in-service distributions to a member of a pension system. Retirement benefits cannot begin until after a bonafide retirement or attainment of the normal retirement age, he said last week.

The IRS does not require any specific amount of separation from service to establish a bonafide retirement, he said.

"Removing the one-month separation period should help ATRS members from making inadvertent agreements to return to work with their employer before they retire," Rhoden said in a written statement. "An agreement to return to work at a future date (regardless of how far into the future) is not permitted under both IRS and ATRS law. Having a separation period of six months sends a clear message to both ATRS members that a bonafide termination of employment is required in order for a member to have a bonafide retirement and for benefits to commerce."

The system wants lawmakers to enact legislation to eliminate this one-month period and allow a member to have no separation period if their age and years of service total 100 or more, he said.

"That to me is a good compromise in order to eliminate the one-month separation for 38 years of service because in practicality somebody with 38 years of service that is age 62 would meet this criteria and they would be able to work with their employer without a separation period," Rhoden told the system's board of trustees. "That would get ATRS out of the business of trying to determine whether a separation period was valid or not. It should simplify our system quite a bit."

The system's actuaries at Michigan-based Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co. indicated that "this [legislation] essentially might have savings to the system since this would require a few more people to have a six-month separation rather than one-month separation," and wouldn't cost the system more money, Rhoden said.

As of June 30 of this year, the system had 4,019 return-to-work members and their average salary was $30,095 and their average annual benefit was $21,065, he said.

RETIREES, BENEFITS

The system's former executive director, George Hopkins, referred to members who retire and return to work for a system employer as "working retirees." Critics of the practice have dubbed them double-dippers.

In fiscal 2011 that ended June 30, 2011, the system had 4,101 of them with an average salary of about $21,800 and an average pension of about $20,500, Hopkins said at that time.

(At the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, retired members are required to separate from employment for six months under state law before returning to work regardless of their age, and local elected officials, who get at least two years of service credit for each year in office, are required to separate for a year before returning to work, said system Executive Director Duncan Baird.

(The system has 486 retired members who returned to work in state government and 361 retired members who returned to work in local government, he said. Their average age is 66 and their average salary is $38,014 and their average pension is $23,818 a year, he said.)

Besides a technical-corrections bill, the teacher system's other proposals would:

• Require system members whose service is not reported by their employer to the system to be guaranteed at least noncontributory service credit.

"The hardness is that often times [the unreported service is] not discovered by the system employer or member until [the member is] getting ready to retire [and] that's often way past the five-year look-back," which is a statute of limitations prohibiting the correction of errors in a member's record if five or more years have passed, Rhoden said.

"If the teacher provides their end of the bargain and provides service to a school, the minimum that they should be guaranteed is noncontributory service and our current policy of forcing them to purchase that service as contributory service and at the actuarial equivalency rate is very punitive for a mistake that was essentially made by the employer or even ATRS and through no fault of their own," he said.

The board has acted in this manner during the past few years through a manifest injustice process in a case-by-case basis, but that has meant the system can't give good counsel to members with similar instances because it is possible for them to get different opinions on different days, Rhoden said.

The bill was prompted by a case in which the Little Rock School District failed to report service for an employee, he said.

• Repeal a state law that barred system members at state agencies and higher-education institutions from using accumulated sick leave in the calculation of their final average salary for computing their retirement benefits.

"We would view this as discriminatory between different groups of members and we believe the simplest remedy is to repeal this language from this section," he said. This provision of state law hasn't been enforced by the system, he said.

• Change provisions regarding reciprocal service in other retirement systems.

RECIPROCAL CONFLICTS

The leaders of the retirement systems for highway, local police and fire, public employees, and teachers have been trying to work through state laws to make sure there are no major conflicts between the systems regarding reciprocal service, Rhoden said.

"The main thing we were trying to protect the system from is to make sure that someone didn't work for a long time as a teacher and then go to work one year in reciprocal service in which they get a really high salary and then we would be on the hook for paying a lifetime benefit on that higher salary for just one year of service," he said.

"This extends this requirement to three years, so it is a good balance I think between the old system and protecting ATRS from anybody trying to game the system to get a [higher] final average salary" to use in computing their retirement benefits, he said.

If a reciprocal system in which a teacher retirement system member has three or more years of service provides a higher final average salary for that member, "we will use that one instead," under this bill, Rhoden said. If the system member does not have at least three years in a reciprocal system, "we will use the ATRS final average salary," he said.

• Require employers to pay contributions electronically and change the calculation of interest on employers who are late making the payments.

"With the pandemic, this year, it actually put a spotlight on the ones that don't [submit their contributions through electronic means]," Rhoden said. "It actually makes it more difficult on the staff to process paper checks. It would be a lot better to nudge them closer to this [electronic] process."

He said 35 out of the 340 participating employers don't submit contributions through electronic transfer. The legislation would allow an employer to ask for a waiver if the employer can demonstrate a hardship, he said.

The board set an 8% interest rate for late contributions, Rhoden said, and the legislation would lower the interest rate to be in line with the system's target rate of return, which is now 7.5% a year.