Threes in bunches

University of Arkansasâ€™s Chelsea Dungee (33) moves the ball around University of Arkansas at Little Rockâ€™s Teal Battle (35) during the first half of Saturdayâ€™s game at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1220trojanrazor/.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Saturday's visit to Little Rock marked the University of Arkansas women's basketball team's first appearance at the Jack Stephens Center.

The Razorbacks looked right at home from three-point range.

No. 12 Arkansas shot 51.9% from three-point range and received 24 points off the bench to knock off the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 80-70 in front of 1,061 spectators.

The Razorbacks' 14 three-pointers also were the most ever given up by a Joe Foley-coached team.

"I told [UA Coach] Mike [Neighbors] before the game, 'In all my 40-something years of coaching, this may be the best offensive team I've ever seen,' " said Foley, UALR's coach. "I think they proved it again tonight."

The Razorbacks (8-1) claimed in-state supremacy in the third-ever meeting between the programs, shooting past the Trojans with a cohesive offensive performance that saw four players score in double-digits.

Trojans forward Brianna Crane tallied a career-high 27 points, and Krystan Vornes posted 12 while pulling down 13 rebounds for UALR (4-3).

Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee and her 18 points headlined the Razorbacks' production. Destiny Slocum contributed 16 points, Makayla Daniels had 11 and Amber Ramirez scored 10.

"I said it before the season, we've got eight starers," Neighbors said. "It felt like it tonight. Those kids all came in and I think dominated at different stretches."

Foley, a native Arkansan, said the significance of UA playing on UALR's campus for the first time hit him only when he arrived at the Jack Stephens Center and saw the Razorbacks' team bus sitting outside, ensuring that UA had -- in fact -- arrived.

"I walked in the door and thought, 'Dang, it's a little different here. It's historic,' " Foley said.

The Razorbacks looked comfortable inside the arena, shooting 53.8% from the field and scoring the most points against UALR this season.

Arkansas surged to a 26-12 lead after 10 minutes with a three-point barrage. Daniels was a perfect 3 of 3 from the field and hit both of her three-point attempts to score 9 of her 11 points in the opening period. The Razorbacks made 5 of 9 from three-point range in the quarter to build a lead it never lost.

While the Razorbacks struggled to miss, the Trojans needed time to find their offensive footing.

Leading scorer Bre'Amber Scott was held to 7 points on 2-of-15 shooting, and Mayra Caicedo dished 10 assists but registered only 2 points against a defense Neighbors said was designed to limit the duo.

Crane and fellow forward Teal Battle got the UALR offense flowing. They found space in the paint and made the most of it, combining for 45 points. Battle had 18.

With those two leading the way, UALR shaved a 16-point deficit to four. Baskets from Battle on consecutive possessions kick-started a 7-0 run, and Arkansas narrowed the score to 33-29 on two free throws by Krystan Vornes, who had 13 rebounds in the game

Arkansas scored the next five points and led 38-31 at the half.

"I thought we were a little reluctant when the game started," Foley said. "But in the second quarter, I thought our movement and our offense got much better."

Arkansas outscored UALR 42-3 from three-point range, and the Razorbacks always could rely on a deep shot to deflect any UALR challenges.

Crane scored 19 of her 27 points in the second half, and UALR pulled within 38-35 before Dungee and Ramirez combined for 3 three-pointers on the next four possessions to push the lead back to 47-37.

The lead grew to 61-41 on Jailyn Mason's three-pointer with 1:27 left in the quarter.

"It's deflating, there's no doubt," Foley said of UA's ability to score. "You don't play against a team like that [more than] once or twice a year. There's not many teams that can play at that speed. You can't simulate it in practice. You don't really know what to expect."

Three players off Neighbors' bench enhanced the Razorbacks' scoring. Mason, Erynn Barnum and Marquesha Davis combined for 24 points, outscoring the Trojans' bench by 20. It's that depth and scoring ability that has Neighbors confident in his bunch with the SEC schedule ahead.

"In the past, we've not had that depth. We've had a big drop if we subbed," he said. "This year, we can go eight deep and we're really close to adding a ninth."

The Razorbacks close out their nonconference slate by hosting the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday.

UALR won't play again until Jan. 1 when the Trojans open Sun Belt Conference play against Texas-Arlington.