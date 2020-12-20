Tweedy's book inspires 'Comfort' from Liz Callaway

Singer Liz Callaway hadn't planned on spending recent months recording, executive producing and distributing a Christmas album.

But an unexpected series of events turned into a mid-pandemic passion.

"Earlier this summer, I was taking a walk," says Callaway, who was strolling in her neighborhood about an hour north of New York and daydreaming about recording a single.

"I ran into a friend, we were talking on the street, and he said: Hey, have you met Peter Calo?"

Calo is a noted guitarist-songwriter-producer who has worked with Carly Simon, James Taylor and others, and lived nearby.

Callaway instantly recognized the name, asked for an introduction and soon was riffing with Calo.

She recorded their spontaneous collaboration on her phone and, back at home she was "sitting in front of the fireplace with my husband," she said. "I played the recording — maybe six, seven songs.

"And I thought: Isn't it nice to live in this feeling? Not just one [Christmas] song," but several.

Then she began poring over Jeff Tweedy's book "How to Write One Song."

"I'm reading the first chapter, and he talks about what we're all searching for: warmth, to give it and to receive it.

"That's it! I just went back to what I want to do: I want to give warmth."

That thought, plus her husband's encouragement, inspired Callaway to make a full-fledged Christmas album. Calo had a recording studio at his home, so she began building the project. Callaway put a query on social media asking for repertoire ideas.

"There were probably 1,000 suggestions," Callaway says.

"I spent about a week listening to all these songs I didn't know. This was in early October, such a stressful time, pre-election. It was so great to just listen to Christmas music for a week."

Callaway and Calo whittled down their list to the 10 tracks of "Comfort and Joy: An Acoustic Christmas" (Working Girl Records). Most of the repertoire steers clear of overly familiar fare. Instead, Callaway leads listeners through several different perspectives on the holiday, from the longing of "Merry Christmas Darling" and the bittersweet optimism of "Love Is Christmas," to the nostalgic "Christmas Eve (Could Not Ask for More)" and the poignant "Hard Candy Christmas."

In a way, each also addresses the difficult times we're in.

"'Hard Candy Christmas' was one of the most suggested songs," Callaway says. "I knew it, but I never sang it. Singing those words — oh my God, this is what we're all feeling. It's the pandemic in a nutshell. All these different songs, under the situation of this year, they take on new meanings."

One of the most touching and universal is "God Bless My Family," by Callaway's comparably gifted sister, singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway (their father was the late, revered Chicago broadcaster John Callaway).

None of this would have much impact, however, were it not for Liz Callaway's intimate tone and ever-shifting vocal colors. She always sounds as if she's singing just a few inches away. Calo's delicate guitar is a warm but spare accompaniment.

"We'd keep taking away [notes], till there was nothing left to take away. That's what I was going for in the sound and general feeling of the album."

It had been a while since Callaway had sung into something besides her computer or smartphone.

Vocally, "It's not as easy as it was nine months ago," Callaway says. "Singing is not as effortless as it was before the pandemic.

"And recording something so quickly — I'm always my toughest critic. But I thought: This is where I'm at. This is me doing this all these months into the pandemic.

"You never want to be perfect, anyway. You want the performance. I'm letting go of being too critical of myself, just going for an honest, true performance of the songs."

For more information on "Comfort and Joy: An Acoustic Christmas," visit lizcallaway.com.