UAPB '20 class sent off virtually

This is not the end but the start of a new chapter. Despite what life hands you, keep going.

That's only a snippet of the advice the guest speaker, W.R. "Smokie" Norful Jr., gave the 550 spring and fall University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduates at their virtual commencement ceremony.

A few minutes earlier, Laurence Alexander, UAPB chancellor, had introduced Norful as "truly a man who needs no introduction."

Norful is a 1995 UAPB graduate, former history teacher, preacher and internationally renowned musician and producer.

In 2005, his debut CD earned him a Grammy Award for Contemporary Soul Gospel Album of the Year.

Norful said to the about 900 people who tuned in for the ceremony streaming live on Facebook on Friday evening, "These are unprecedented times. We will forever know this year for the pandemic, for all the tragic losses, the significant waves of panic and confusion... the turbulence, civil unrest, social injustices, that literally has rocked our nation and the world."

It was the year the world stood still, he said, but "you will tell your kids and grandkids that despite what was going on in the world, you did it."

UAPB also drew on its own talent during the prerecorded ceremony, including a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by UAPB's Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South led by John Graham, director of bands.

This was followed by "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by the university's Vesper Choir under the direction of Jerron Liddell.

In addition to Facebook, the event was streamed on Instagram. User and graduate, #uapb20, wrote, "Wish we could have walked across the stage today but thank God WE MADE IT! I'm so glad I'm finished, but this is only the beginning."

A common theme

In life, Alexander said, "Every ending is just a new beginning. ... [From] this day forward, apply the knowledge and skills you learned at this institution."

Though their studies, graduates have laid "the foundation for a better life for yourself and your family," Alexander said.

It is with Golden Lion pride and great pleasure that the university celebrates the graduating class of 2020, he said.

Stephen Broughton, alumni and now vice chairman of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees, said, "It was an incredible year of obstacles but we have persevered and succeeded."

He congratulated the students, adding, "I have no doubt that nothing will stop you now."

The Rev. Andre Kirkland, a 2011 UAPB graduate and pastor of United Baptist Church in Chicago, echoed the chancellor's words during his invocation.

This is not "the end but the beginning of the future," Kirkland said.

Kennedy Marks, 2019-2020 Student Government Association president also spoke of the graduates' next step in life.

"It's now time to move on to the next chapter," she said.

Marks said her class has seen "it all ... from face-to-face instruction in the classroom to Zoom meetings in our bedrooms. We have transformed. We're out [of here]."

Kavion Washington, 2020 class president, spoke about how fast the time passed, adding this time means nothing if we allow this to be our peak."

"Congratulations class of 2020, we made it," said Chandler Wilson, a Carolyn F. Blakely Honors Program student.

"You did it. We are so proud," said Sederick Rice, faculty/staff senate president.

He added, "Now, let us hear and see you roar."

The covid effect

Alexander opened the 90-minute graduation ceremony with a few words including the reason for the virtual platform.

"Due to the covid-19 pandemic, our programs and ceremonies are presented quite differently this year. Still, it's important that we celebrate," he said.

It's the university's first ever virtual graduation and seemed the only option to honor the students during the pandemic, but Robert Carr Jr., UAPB provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, promised that as soon as possible, "We will have an in-person graduation ceremony for these graduates."

This is a special time in many of UAPB graduates' lives, and many are first-generation college graduates, Carr said.

"It is a time for many of our graduates to celebrate with their families, friends and loved ones. Many of our graduates beat incredible odds and managed to successfully navigate the higher education process," Carr said.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt said he understands that not having an in-person ceremony is disappointing to students, families and friends, but he chooses to look at the virtual ceremony as symbolic of the student's challenging road ahead.

Many of UAPB's speakers recognized the financial support and the encouragement of its graduates.

Carr said, "Individually and collectively, the graduates we honor today embody our university's mission as a public historically Black land grant university, to promote and sustain excellent academic programs that integrate quality instruction, research, and student learning experiences responsive to the needs of a racially, culturally, and economically diverse student population."