OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: What to watch when time stands still

Movies blazing across big screens in darkened theaters are among the many victims of covid-19. Even the most dedicated fans have been steering clear of indoor venues where mask-wearimg and social distancing are mandatory.

When covid vaccines arrive to help guide us toward semi-normalcy, it's likely that movie theaters will go to great lengths to entice viewers back into those luxe reclining seats. The best way to do that is to offer a product lineup that includes compelling stories, big-face star power, and buzz. Lots of buzz.

In that regard, filmmakers need to step up their game, because entertainment options on streaming platforms are fast becoming near and dear to those of us seeking distraction at home in covid-restricted times. It might be hard for many to tear away from their 65-inch screens, not only because snacks and beverages are steps away in the kitchen, but because what we're seeing keeps getting better and better.

Among the most appealing of the many streaming series offered are those created by and set in other countries. Traveling to Europe and beyond isn't an option for most U.S. tourists now, so these shows--especially those that turn the spotlight on intriguing female leads--are a way to get out of town (virtually) and follow fascinating, offbeat, and decidedly original narratives along the way.

Favorites in this category include:

"The Restaurant" (Amazon Prime): Three seasons of seductive drama, spread over two decades beginning with VE Day in 1945, concern the intrigues of the volatile Lowander family and their elegant and popular Stockholm restaurant. The most watchable character is creative, spirited, beautiful and troubled Nina Lowander (Hedda Stiernstedt), followed closely by scheming, brilliant, and also beautiful Ester (Ida Engvoll), who's married to Nina's supercilious brother Peter (Adam Lundgren).

"Rebecka Martinnson" (Amazon Prime): Another Swedish production, this time a snowbound crime drama about a hotshot Stockholm lawyer (played in the first season by "The Restaurant's" sexy and mysterious Ida Engvoll, who's replaced with no explanation in the second season by cute but not as complicated Sascha Zacharias) who abandons the big city to become a prosecutor in her rustic northern Sweden hometown. Best character: Eva Melander as scrappy police investigator Anna Maria Mella. Don't mess with her.

"The Duchess" (Netflix): Set in a trendy London neighborhood, Kathryn Ryan stars as Katherine, a self-absorbed, fashionably weird American troublemaker who, after a one-night stand with an equally self-absorbed and totally obnoxious rock musician (Rory Keenan) becomes the mother of feisty and self-assured daughter Olive (Kate Byrne). Katherine, although nobody's idea of a compassionate and generous soul, has three little dogs, too, and a lovely artist friend who puts up with her absurd behavior through thick and thin while delivering sage life-lesson advice. The scripts go overboard to present Katherine as an outside-the-boxer, but she's outrageous enough to make you glad you're not her.

"Marcella" (Netflix): Anne Friel is an often furious London detective who makes up for her tiny physical presence by stomping angrily from scene to scene, thwarting her distressing memory blackouts and mental upheavals by solving nasty murders with little regard for her own safety. The gritty, often violent situations she finds herself in are beyond belief, but she manages to make you believe in her.

"Killing Eve" (Amazon Prime): Sandra Oh--fabulous in "Arliss" and "Grey's Anatomy"--is Eve Polastri, a seemingly unexceptional British intelligence investigator who transforms into an adventurous international spy when tasked with tracking down psychopathic assassin Oksana Astankova, aka Villanelle (Jodie Corner), which leads to them becoming obsessed with each other, and not in a good way. Villanelle is a striking character who isn't easily forgotten, and not just because of her original fashion sense. The plot is complicated, with lots of players with unknown loyalties, yet moves along swiftly enough that there's no need to sort everything out before leaping into the next densely textured conflict.

"Borgen" (Netflix): Who could imagine that a Danish political drama could be so irresistible? This won't sound like much--unassuming centrist politician Birgitte Nyborg Christensen (Sidse Babett Knudsen) becomes the first female prime minister of Denmark--but give it a shot, especially the first season. As we've learned in the U.S. over the last four years, government isn't what it used to be.

Birgitte makes mistakes, but soon gains confidence and the nerve to take on scheming power brokers and condescending diplomatic challengers while trying (with inconsistent results) to maintain her previously exemplary standing as mother and wife in her increasingly embattled household. Lots of strong female characters complete the cast, among them Birgitte Hjort Sorensen as smart, gorgeous, and aggressive TV journalist Katrine Fonsmark, and Hanne Hedelund as the prime minister's dithering yet effective secretary.

Not sure if any of these series will work for you? Give them a five-minute test. If you're not curious about what's to come by then, move on. Otherwise, keep watching. And make sure you've got the subtitles on.

