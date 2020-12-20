Won't you guide my ... convertible tonight?

Julie and Christian O’Neal with their children McKinley, Beckett and Mason
Due to covid-19 physical distancing guidelines, Santa has to get creative to visit with children this year.
On Dec. 3, he made his way through the St. Charles neighborhood in a convertible spreading Christmas cheer. Families, bundled up to keep warm, lined the streets as they waited for old St. Nick to pass by.Gallery: St. Charles Santa
[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1220santa/]
The special visit was arranged by the St. Charles Neighborhood Association.
-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins
