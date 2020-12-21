2 people shot near State Fairgrounds

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Two people were shot near the State Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon, Little Rock Police reported.
The shooting occurred near West 24th and Schiller streets; both victims were in stable condition late Sunday, according to a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.
Police didn't release any description of a gunman on Sunday.
