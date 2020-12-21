Sections
3 people killed over weekend in wrecks on roads in state

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:01 a.m.
Three people died on wet Arkansas roads over the weekend, according Arkansas Department of Public Safety reports.

Stephen Lewis, 36, of Little Rock, was hit by a Range Rover going east while trying to cross Cantrell Road at I-430 on foot in the rain at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, according to a report.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. His body is being held at the Pulaski County Coroner's Office. The driver of the car was not injured, according to the report.

Bradley W. Sanford, 35, of Bald Knob was in the passenger seat Saturday when the driver lost control of a Dodge Charger about 4 a.m on Arkansas 258. The car went off the wet road, overturning and hitting a tree. Sanford died, according to a report. The report gave no further information about the driver.

Sanford's body is being held at the White County Morgue.

Michael E. Mays, 34, of Ozan was driving a GMC pickup west through the fog on Arkansas 73 about 1:30 a.m. when the truck went north off the wet road and struck a tree, according to a report.

Responders took Mays to the Wadley Medical Center in Hope where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. His body is being held at the medical center, according to the report.

