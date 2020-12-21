$900B deal forged for covid relief

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, while Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, listens at left. “There will be another major rescue package for the American people," McConnell said in announcing an agreement for a relief bill, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, that would total almost $900 billion. “It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long.” (Nicholas Kamm/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON -- Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion covid-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

It came after months of battling and posturing, but the negotiating dynamic changed in Republicans' favor after the election and as the end of the congressional session neared. President-elect Joe Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted this fall.

House leaders informed lawmakers that they would vote on the legislation today, and the Senate was likely to vote today, too. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.

"There will be another major rescue package for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in announcing the agreement for a relief bill that would total almost $900 billion. "It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long."

A fight over Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved Saturday night by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. That breakthrough led to a final round of negotiations Sunday.

Still, delays in finalizing the agreement prompted the House to pass a one-day stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at midnight Sunday. The Senate was likely to pass the measure Sunday night as well.

The final agreement would be the largest spending measure yet. It combined covid-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion government-wide funding plan and lots of other unrelated measures on taxes, health, infrastructure and education. The government-wide funding would keep the government open through September.

Passage neared as coronavirus cases and deaths spiked and evidence piled up that the economy was struggling. The legislation had been held up by months of dysfunction, posturing and bad faith. But talks turned serious in recent days as lawmakers on both sides finally faced the deadline of acting before leaving Washington for Christmas.

"This bill is a good bill. Tonight is a good night. But it is not the end of the story, it is not the end of the job," Schumer told reporters. "Anyone who thinks this bill is enough does not know what's going on in America."

The $300 per week bonus jobless benefit was one half the supplemental federal unemployment benefit provided under the $1.8 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March and would be limited to 11 weeks instead of 16 weeks. The direct $600 stimulus payment to most people would also be half the March payment, subject to the same income limits in which an individual's payment began to phase out after $75,000 and disappear altogether for those who earned more than $99,000.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that Congress needs to give "more money in direct payments." The Washington Post reported last week that White House aides talked Trump out of issuing a public statement demanding stimulus checks as big as $2,000 out of fear that he would sink the delicate negotiations.

People close to negotiations said they did not expect the White House to oppose the package over Trump's push for larger stimulus payments, though Trump has repeatedly scrambled congressional negotiations with last-minute demands.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as well as Trump, have made a push for more generous stimulus checks, but those efforts were successful.

LAWMAKER DIVISIONS

The CARES Act was credited with keeping the economy from falling off a cliff amid widespread lockdowns this spring, but Republicans controlling the Senate cited debt concerns in pushing against Democratic demands. Republican politicians, starting with Trump, focused more on reopening the economy and less on taxpayer-financed steps like supplemental jobless benefits.

Lawmakers had hoped to pass the bill this weekend and avoid the need for a stopgap spending bill, but progress slowed Saturday as Toomey pressed for the inclusion of a provision that would prevent the Fed and the Treasury Department from setting up any loan program similar to the ones created this year that helped keep credit flowing to municipal, corporate and medium-size business borrowers in times of crisis.

Democrats and the White House said it was too broadly worded and would have tied the hands of the incoming Biden administration, but Republicans rallied to Toomey's position. After a flurry of talks between him and Schumer, the agreed-upon alternative would ban only programs that were more or less exact copycats of the ones newly employed in 2020.

After the announcement, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced additional details, including $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges and universities, and $10 billion for child care.

Lawmakers had also appeared to resolve a dispute over whether businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, and had them forgiven, will be allowed to deduct the costs covered by those loans on their federal tax returns. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 2 ranking Republican senator, said the costs would be deductible under the final agreement.

Negotiators also agreed to extend the deadline for states and cities to use unspent money approved for them by the CARES Act, two people familiar with internal deliberations said. States and cities have until the end of the year to spend billions of dollars before it expires and has to be returned to the federal government. The deal would instead extend that deadline for a full year.

Still, Democrats wanted more. Pelosi, in a letter to colleagues, called the package an initial step. "In 31 days, when Joe Biden enters the White House, more help will be on the way," Pelosi said.

Notably absent from the final compromise were the two thorniest policy impediments that had stood in its way for months. In order to secure a deal just before Christmas and allow Congress to adjourn, Republicans agreed to drop a sweeping coronavirus liability shield and Democrats agreed to omit a direct stream of aid to state and local governments.

WHAT'S IN IT

The government-wide appropriations bill would fund agencies through next September. That measure was likely to provide a last $1.4 billion installment for Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall as a condition of winning his signature.

The bill was an engine to carry much of Capitol Hill's unfinished business, including an almost 400-page water resources bill that targets $10 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers flood control, environmental and coastal protection projects. Another addition would extend a batch of soon-to-expire tax breaks, including one for craft brewers, wineries and distillers.

It also would carry numerous clean energy provisions, $7 billion to increase access to broadband, $4 billion to help other nations vaccinate their people, and $27 billion for highways, cash-starved transit systems, Amtrak and airports.

Democrats failed in a monthslong battle to deliver direct fiscal relief to states and local governments, but they successfully pressed for $22 billion would help states and local governments with covid-19-related health expenses.

The end-of-session rush also promised relief for victims of shockingly steep surprise medical bills, a phenomenon that often occurs when providers drop out of insurance company networks.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press; by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; and by Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis, Paul Kane and Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post