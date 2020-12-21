All incoming, outgoing flights temporarily suspended at Little Rock airport, officials say

FILE — Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock ( Katie Davis )
All incoming and outgoing flights at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock have been temporarily suspended, officials said Monday.
A ground stop was issued for Little Rock and all surrounding commercial airports after the Federal Aviation Administration’s Memphis Air Traffic Control Center was closed for covid cleaning, Shane Carter, spokesman for the Little Rock airport, said in a release.
The order is expected to remain in effect until about 2:30 p.m., the release states.
