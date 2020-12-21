Arkansans can recycle Christmas trees, increase fishing opportunities

An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission sign in downtown Little Rock is shown in this 2019 file photo. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

After Christmas, residents can recycle their trees by donating them to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Habitat for the Holidays program.

The purpose of the program is to improve angling throughout the state, a press release from AGFC states.

Throughout January anglers can create brush piles in lakes from the donated trees, which will increase fishing opportunities and habitat for themselves and other anglers, the release stated.

According to the AGFC, the drop-off locations act as a “take-a-penny, leave-a-penny.” Anyone who wants to drop off their tree can take it to one of the designated locations and leave it, and any angler who wants to take a tree to sink it can do so. The organization recommends bringing rope and weights to sink the trees.

Artificial trees are not accepted, and all ornaments, tinsel and lights must be removed before drop off.

A full list of drop-off locations can be found here.