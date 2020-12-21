Bell-ringers scarce, funds falling short for Salvation Army

The Salvation Army this holiday season is seeing fewer donations and volunteers ringing bells at shopping centers while also seeing greater need than past years, according to local area members.

Tim Morrison of the Central Arkansas Area Command said the Salvation Army is looking for donations and volunteers to help fill the gap in funds.

"We definitely need more donations," Morrison said. "We will ring until Dec. 24 around 2 o'clock in the afternoon, and I've been having people that can call me if they're willing to do this. [I] gave out my personal cellphone number just to put into spots when they can."

The local command's situation reflects the national trend, according to the Associated Press. The Red Kettle campaign will net half as much nationally as it did in 2019, the AP reported. This is with a current 18% drop in funding this year going into the campaign.

Out of every dollar given to the Salvation Army in Central Arkansas, 85 cents goes towards housing and feeding the homeless as well as other services.

"We do have a homeless shelter here," Morrison said. "We do feed people here year-round. Unfortunately, because of covid again, we're limited to the amount of folks that we can put in our shelter to keep us safe."

The Salvation Army Central Arkansas Command, mirroring the rest of the country, has seen its donation revenue cut in half with nearly as much increase in needed services.

"We are about half of what we should be at this time of year, and there's a 40% increase in the need of what we normally do," Morrison said. "We do have individuals from all over the Central Arkansas Area that have been trying to help make up some of that ground that we're missing."

Morrison said the covid-19 pandemic has affected the number of volunteers at the stores, as fewer people are willing to risk getting the virus.

"Unfortunately, because of covid, we have not had as many people applying to work in our volunteer base," Morrison said. "And we've had some wonderful volunteers come out, and they've done a great deal of work. But unfortunately, again because of covid, they're afraid to be out at those kettle sites."

Even though the Salvation Army is providing personal protective equipment to volunteers and instructing them to keep their distance, the pandemic has still scared away many, according to Morrison.

"We have provided PPE for our folks at the sites with disposable aprons," Morrison said. "[We] provide masks, sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and we are keeping a six-foot distance from our kettles. Those precautions, unfortunately, are still a little too close for so many of our volunteers this year."

On Saturday afternoon, there were no Salvation Army bell ringers at McCain Mall, the Lakewood Village Shopping Park, Target in North Little Rock, Kroger on McCain Boulevard, Walmart on McCain Boulevard and the Kroger on Beechwood Street in Little Rock.

There were Salvation Army volunteers at the Kroger on West Markham Street and the Walmart and Sam's Club on Bowman Road in Little Rock.

Even with a bleak outlook, the Central Arkansas Command will do everything it can to serve the community with the funds given this season, Morrison said.

"The honest truth is we are not going to stop services for people who need services," Morrison said. "Major Bill Mockabee and myself and Major Stephanie Mockabee, we've been going out, knocking on doors, seeking donations. We have made staffing changes that will make it so that we can provide those services still."

Volunteer Philip Robinson, who was at the Walmart on Bowman Road in West Little Rock, said he was volunteering because of his passion for helping the homeless.

"I tell them to give because it's a good cause," Robinson said. "[The homeless] eat there at the compassion center. It's a good cause."

According to Morrison, Arkansans have been hearing calls for help from the Salvation Army, for which he and the organization are grateful.

"People have been hearing our stories," Morrison said. "I believe [The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette] has run some articles on us at some point. People are hearing our cries for help, and they have been stepping up. And they have been helping. It's not that Arkansas has forgotten the army and what we're doing."

The Central Arkansas Area Command for the Salvation Army is continuing to search for volunteers to ring in front of stores going into the week of Christmas, according to Morrison.

"We're trying to get people to take a minimum of two hours of ringing," Morrison said. "We would really like as much as they could because they have to pay our drivers to drive out there, but if anyone's willing to give any amount of time, we certainly do appreciate that."

Morrison can be reached at his personal cell phone number 405-343-0517.

"I'm handling the calls as much as I can," Morrison said.