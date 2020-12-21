Delta Network Food Bank faces rise in number of families in need

City, church and citizen volunteers quickly moved boxes of frozen and fresh chicken from inside the Pine Bluff Convention Center to waiting vehicles on Saturday. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

Across the country, the unemployed numbered about 12.6 million, or 7.9%, in November, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the numbers have faces, like Paulette, who was waiting in a half-mile long line Saturday morning for food.

She's been unemployed since the covid-19-related shutdown and has five kids at home to feed, and she needed the help that the Delta Network Food Bank's Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Operation was offering at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Paulette isn't alone in her struggle; thousands lined up on a rainy Saturday morning.

A recent Feeding America study said hunger in Arkansas is projected to increase from 17% to 22% because of the pandemic and resulting shutdowns.

That's on top of Arkansas' 2019 numbers that say 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 4 children didn't know where their next meal was coming from.

The state's 2020 population is estimated at 3 million. In other words, at least about 500,000 people in the state were already struggling before the pandemic began, and now add another possible 150,000 on top of that.

Resources are already stretched thin, and it's worrisome, experts like Jacqueline Ross, Delta Network Food Bank director, insist.

At the convention center

James Woodfield, a volunteer, was directing traffic Saturday morning in the heavy drizzle but that didn't dampen the need, he said.

"The line was backed up by 9:30 a.m., even though the food and other necessities giveaway wasn't slated to start until 10," he said. "It was more than a mile-and-a-half long at that point, and it was a steady stream of vehicles until the drive-thru ended at 1 p.m."

He said he volunteered because, "I don't want to see anyone go hungry."

Ross said she fielded numerous calls about the drive-thru in the days before the event and wasn't surprised by the morning's long line.

By 11 a.m., the line stretched out about a mile.

About 40 volunteers, including city employees and local church members, moved boxes of chicken from inside the convention center to waiting vehicles outside.

The operation moved smoothly and swiftly.

"We focused on protein," Ross said, adding that the protein included packages of 20 pounds of fresh chicken quarters and packages of frozen, breaded chicken parts.

These were donated by Tyson Foods Inc. of Pine Bluff, and TSD Sales and Distribution in Springdale.

For Paulette, this was a lifeline that would help get her family through the holidays.

"We're really thankful for it," she said.

More than a local problem

Eight million more people have fallen into poverty this fall, causing the country's rate to rise to 11.7% last month, according to the University of Notre Dame.

It's the largest jump in the last 60 years.

"It's a nationwide problem," Ross said, adding that it's also being felt in Pine Bluff as well as the 17 counties her agency serves in south and southeast Arkansas.

In Pine Bluff, the Delta Network Food Bank helps eight food pantries, and all report their supplies are short, Ross said. In addition, she said, the agency is feeling the strain caused from an increase in demand from new clients.

This often includes creative ordering because their usual supply chain is suffering shortages and shutdowns.

Despite this, she said, "We will continue to help those in need."

In places like Dermott , Mitchellville, Altheimer and Wabbaseka and beyond, Ross said, the number in need is growing. Some pantries are now serving up to 100 families when last year they served about 40 families.

Last year, the food bank helped more than 40,000 people, while by year's end, she said, "It will probably be 70,000."

In addition to those who have used their services in the past, Ross said, "Now, we are seeing people who have worked all their life."

Many are restaurant and small-business workers, and even if the economy recovers, Ross said, "They won't have a job to go back to. ... It's a tough situation. It's heartbreaking."

Their needs extend beyond food.

"It's a cascade of financial problems from paying utilities, rent, gas," Ross said. "When the pandemic first happened, we [Delta Network Food Bank employees and volunteers] had to adjust our thinking. It was devastating, but we struggled not to be overwhelmed."

Ross said the Delta Network Food Bank is a member of the United Way of Southeast Arkansas and is in need of financial and food donations.

For more information or to make a donation, call (870) 534-2153.

Jacqueline Ross, Delta Network Food Bank director, organized and oversaw the agency's food giveaway on Saturday. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)