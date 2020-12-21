Fort Smith School District Notebook

District appoints

deputy school chief

FORT SMITH -- Martin Mahan was appointed deputy superintendent on Dec. 14, according to a news release.

Mahan's appointment comes after Terry Morawski, who had been deputy superintendent since July 2018, was promoted by the School Board to the superintendent position on Nov. 10. The school district announced that same day that Doug Brubaker, superintendent since January 2017, had been named the lone finalist for superintendent of the Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District. Brubaker begins his new job on Jan. 4.

The School Board voted to enter into a contract with Morawski on Nov. 30, which will run from Dec. 31 through June 30, 2023.

Mahan has served as the school district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction since July 2019, having worked in public education for nearly 30 years, according to the release. Other positions he has held at the district include assistant superintendent of human resources and campus support; executive director of human resources; director of secondary education; principal at Northside High School; principal at Kimmons Junior High; assistant principal at Darby Junior High; and social worker/counselor and instructor at Belle Point Alternative Center.

Mahan holds a bachelor's degree in education from Henderson State University, a master's in education from the University of Arkansas, and an educational specialist degree from Arkansas Tech University, the release states.

"Mr. Mahan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role," Morawski said in the release. "He is Fort Smith Public Schools proud and I am honored to serve with him as he enters this new role with the district."

"As deputy superintendent, I look forward to continuing to work alongside the incredible educators and staff at Fort Smith Public Schools," Mahan said in the release.

Tilles Elementary

gets new principal

FORT SMITH -- Sonia Guerrero has been named principal of Tilles Elementary School, a Dec. 14 news release said. Her appointment takes place as Regina Thompson, the school's current principal, announced her retirement effective at the end of the fall semester.

Guerrero currently is a fifth- and sixth-grade math and science teacher at Ballman Elementary School, the release states. She has operated in many professional educator roles during her more than 20 years of classroom experience, including elementary school teacher, assistant principal, campus testing coordinator, and middle-school teacher.

Guerrero holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and a master's in education from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

"We are delighted to have been able to hire from within for this campus leadership position," Mary Ann Johns, director of elementary education for the district, said in the release. "Ms. Guerrero has proven herself to be a capable leader and champion for students, and we are pleased to welcome her into this new role at Tilles Elementary School."

"I am so excited to share in my love of learning and passion for the art of teaching with my new Tilles family," Guerrero said in the release. "Students and families at Tilles Elementary will know that every day is a great day to learn."

Resolution replaces

expiring virus leave

FORT SMITH -- As federal and state pandemic leaves are set to expire at the end of this month, the School Board voted to adopt a resolution providing up to 10 days of district covid leave during its regular meeting last week, a release said.

These additional leave days will be provided to employees who test positive for the virus or were quarantined as a close contact by the district, a medical professional, or the Arkansas Department of Health.

"We believe that it is important to encourage employees to quarantine when required without having to fear any insurmountable loss of district sick leave," Superintendent Terry Morawski said in the release. "This provision approved by the board tonight [Dec. 14] is designed to close any gap that may be present until additional federal or state covid-19 leave is renewed, extended or replaced."

Instead of a change in policy, the provision is a new procedure to be applied by the payroll office that becomes effective on Jan. 4. Eligible employees may use this covid leave, at the district's expense, before regular sick leave if an employee is "unable to telework and has tested positive or is identified as a probable close contact as described."

"This leave may be awarded retroactive to the date of onset of covid-19 symptoms or exposure if absences occur on or after January 4, 2021," the release states. "This provision expires when the current government subsidized paid leave is renewed, extended or replaced, or as of May 31, 2021."