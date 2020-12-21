Gifts to be distributed at North Little Rock community centers Wednesday

Over 1,000 gifts will be distributed Wednesday during a holiday event that will be held at various community centers in North Little Rock.

Mayor-elect Terry Hartwick and Santa Claus will be distributing 1,100 gifts to children in the city beginning at 1 p.m. at the North Heights Community Center, Glenview Community Center, Sherman Park Community Center, Rose City Community Center and the Hamilton Boys & Girls Club.

Shara Brazear, spokeswoman for Hartwick and future director of communications for the city of North Little Rock, said photos with Santa Claus will be available at the North Heights Community from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. at the Glenview Community Center.

The gifts for children ages 3 to 9 years-old were donated to the city by the Argenta Community Theater, Butterfly Community, Seis Puentes and the Second Baptist Church in England, Arkansas.

Brazear said the concept originated from Second Baptist Church who were going to give away 200 toys and then other organizations pitched in.

“Parents can drive through and remain in their vehicles at each distribution site,” she said. “Gifts will be placed in the vehicle on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will have PPE for everybody who is on site."