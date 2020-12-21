DEAR HELOISE: I have a full-service beauty salon with five other chairs and hairdressers. This is how I make a living. You can't imagine how annoying it is when a client doesn't keep his or her appointment and doesn't call me in a timely fashion to allow me to book someone else. Some people think it's not a big deal but for me; it is. I have two boys to feed and clothe. I have bills to pay.

I know there are occasions where something happens last minute, and I don't get angry over that. But to not call and not show up is just plain rude. Let your readers know that people like me have bills, kids, utilities and much more that we need to pay for, so if at all possible, don't stand us up. If you show up late, you might need to reschedule. We are a business, and we conduct our time and work as business professionals. Thank You.

-- Janine L., Miami

DEAR READERS: New uses for old wine bottles:

• Cut off the bottoms and use as hanging lights.

• Wrap yarn around the bottle and use as a vase

• Paint the bottle (either inside or outside the glass) and use as a lamp base.

• Make a stained glass window out of high end wine bottles.

DEAR HELOISE: My son has been in the Army Reserves for eight years. He needed his dress uniform for a party this month and was worried because the pants are now too tight. I assured him it was no problem. All men's suit pants have extra fabric in the back seam and can be let out 2 inches by most anyone who can use a sewing machine. Dry cleaners offer the service.

-- Linda S.,

Papillion, Neb.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a rather large, elderly cat. Instead of buying an expensive, large litter pan to replace the old one, I bought a plastic storage container (about 16 inches wide by 22 inches long by 6 inches high). It was half the price of the litter box and the lower profile allows easier access for my "old man."

-- Colleen from Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: My kids brought home five shoe boxes of seashells from their summer visit at their grandparent's home in Florida. They treasure them and want me to use them somehow in the house, so I show them off by filling a large vase with the prettiest shells. I glued the smaller ones around the edge of the mirror in their bedroom. The damaged ones I sprinkled around my potted plants to hold the moisture in.

-- Denise in Idaho

DEAR READER: I'm sure your children are very pleased, and you found some very creative ways to show off their treasures.

