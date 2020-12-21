Arkansas makes top 6 for Virginia point guard

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is shown during a game against Texas-Arlington on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

Arkansas has made the top six for junior point guard Jayden Epps.

Epps, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Suffolk (Va.) King’s Fork, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Providence and North Carolina State.

“They are a great school and I’ve built a great relationship with the coaching staff and I feel I will flourish in their system,” Epps said.

Former Razorbacks guard Stefan Welsh has known Epps and his family since middle school.

He averaged 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals per game while leading the Bulldogs to a share of the Class 4 state title as a sophomore and was named the Virginia High School League Class 4 Player of the Year and the Southeastern District Player of the Year.

Epps also became the third sophomore to be named All-Tidewater Player of the Year, joining former North Carolina players Jason Capel and J.R. Reid.

The 757 area code, which encompasses the cities of Chesapeake, Newport News, Portsmouth, and Suffolk in Virginia, is known to produce top talent on a yearly basis.

“Jayden is probably one of the best players that’s going to come out of here, a lot of people say, since AI [Allen Iverson] and [Anthony] ‘Cat’ Barber and those guys,” Welsh has said. “So for Arkansas to offer him and for me to be as close as I am to the family and for the way I feel about the Razorbacks, I think it’s a neat deal.”