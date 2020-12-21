Winter solstice 2020 comes with a rare extra, as the longest night coincides with a sign of hope provided by a grand conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

Happy birthday Dec. 21: The emotional labor that fell to you will no longer be necessary. You're free to be who you are doing what you love. You'll speak up. The difference you make will empower and lift all. Invest in your experiments and projects and do not burden them with requirements to repay you. You'll make a key discovery.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are captivating, and yet, most will hide their interest. Still, to the astute observer, your influence will be obvious. People will either do as you say or, more likely, do as you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're well aware that sometimes the best communication is no communication. Brief silence sends a message. Long silence sends a different one. You'll use it to your advantage today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your travels, either physical or intellectual, open your eyes to new ways of thinking about life. Your imagination will explore the potential of concepts in a way that is so you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't be surprised if you go to the expert seeking answers and wind up with more questions instead. The real answer is the solace of an agreement you make with yourself that you can handle any development.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The fear of failure and rejection is not a sign of weakness; rather, it's a marker of intelligence. To note the feeling and still move into the area of danger is a superior exercise with unparalleled benefit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Being too comfortable, people can lose their manners. The mode that works best for relationships is neither completely at ease nor too worried about making a mistake. You'll ride a nice tension between those states.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Realizing that you lost something is a step toward finding it. After all, those who are oblivious don't think to start the search. No regret, no blaming, all that's needed now is wide-open eyes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll do some positive thinking about a situation, not just practically sorting out the plusses but impractically projecting a future in which they are maximized and glorified.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you consider all that had to happen for you to land here, your presence and position in this glorious mix is nothing short of astounding. Revel a moment in the sublime wonder of this and be revitalized.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19); Be proud of where you've been and feel free to spin it. It's your story, and you have every right to tell it, color it, arrange it, diminish it, sing it, act it or publish it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To communicate well takes focus. You're inclined to give all or nothing today. A large part of you doesn't wish to communicate, except by quietly working on the things that matter to you, which says a lot.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've now spent so long on the inside of a problem that you can't seem to understand the larger context. Ask for feedback from someone you know to be successful in the arena.

SOLSTICE AND EXTRAS

Of course, the change of season in 2020 would be memorable. The winter solstice is remarkable enough to be commemorated throughout human history. This one comes with a rare extra, as the longest night coincides with a sign of hope provided by a grand conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I know for a lot of people 2020 is one long, intense Groundhog's Day. But it's not only this year I'm writing to you about. I'm a 48-year-old Capricorn who feels like for the last decade I've been spinning my wheels. I keep winding up in the same place, making some progress with goals only to come around to the same markers of my own failure."

A: Capricorn's preferred journey is one of climbing. The ultimate Capricorn fantasy is to reach the top of the mountain and say, "I have arrived!" And yet, sometimes the mountain metaphor simply doesn't fit. The cycle you're in is orbital. Just because you passed this way before doesn't mean that you're regressing, or spinning in useless circles. In each orbit, you get a little closer to the purposeful center. It's not something you can force, but at least you can make your way more pleasant by refusing to judge yourself. A degree of detachment will help. A friend who takes you out of yourself, a project that requires you to use a different part of your brain or a job that really needs you — these are excellent diversions that will keep you from getting too obsessed with your own process. Also, let humor be a part of your daily world. Levity allows you to be less self-aware and more observant.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

With over a hundred acting credits in film and television Kiefer Sutherland embodies the ambition and work ethic of his natal Venus in Capricorn. The second-generation movie star has natal sun and Mercury in independent, worldly Sagittarius, indicating a passionate love of adventure, some of which is gleaming in the eyes of his portrayal of Clay Bryce of the television drama "The Fugitive."