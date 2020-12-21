More covid-19 vaccine coming

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of covid-19. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

Now that the Moderna covid-19 vaccine has been given emergency-use authorization, the state should receive its first shipment as early as today, with some of that possibly heading to Pine Bluff's Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to state health officials.

"We could see the first Moderna vaccine arriving in Arkansas as early as Monday," Gavin Lesnick, public information director with the state Health Department, said late last week. "We're expecting about 51,000 doses of Moderna."

Lesnick said more of the Pfizer vaccine is also headed to the state. Jefferson Regional, like hospitals all across the country and state, received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine last Tuesday and later that day began injecting hospital staff. In all, the hospital received 975 doses, and officials said they were trying to get all of those used before this week so they would be sure to get a second batch of that vaccine.

"We don't yet have the amount for the next Pfizer shipment," Lesnick said, "but we do expect it will be smaller than the approximately 25,000 doses in the first round."

Another Health Department spokesperson, Danyelle McNeill, said, "We will continue to provide them with vaccines to complete vaccination of their workers," referring to the hospital.

It was not known how many doses of the Moderna vaccine would be sent to Jefferson Regional, though officials said that because the Moderna comes in packages as small as 100 doses, the total amount would likely be less than the number of Pfizer doses initially received.

Hospital officials were hoping to get the Moderna vaccine,though as Wendy Talbot, director of patient experience, said, "We're glad to be getting any vaccine they send us."

The reason the Moderna vaccine is preferable is because it's much easier to handle than the Pfizer product, which has to be kept somewhere around 100 degrees below zero Fahrenheit and has a short shelf life, officials said. And once the Pfizer vaccine is diluted with saline solution as it's readied to be used, it must be used within a few hours.

That preciseness limits how far and wide that vaccine can be used. Erin Bolton, director of quality and regulatory at Jefferson Regional, said the Pfizer vaccine will likely only be used in the hospital setting and at a couple of its clinics -- such as the Urgent Care Center across the street from the hospital and the HealthWorks clinic on Dusty Lake Drive.

Jefferson Regional applied to the state Health Department to be a vaccination hub and agreed to share the doses it gets with others. Officials have heard that a second shipment of Pfizer will be coming this week, but that's not definite, Bolton said.

Because of the differences in how the two vaccines are handled, the Moderna vaccine is more suitable for nursing homes, Bolton said, because they don't have the specialized staff or equipment necessary for the Pfizer vaccine.

"We can just hand over those doses, and they can put them in the refrigerator," Bolton said.

Now that Jefferson Regional has received a shipment of vaccines and started giving shots to health professionals and others, the next question would be when and how will other classifications of individuals be getting shots.

Many of the answers, however, fall along the lines of "to be determined," hospital officials said last week.

Once health care workers, first-responders and nursing homes have all received their vaccinations in this initial rollout, the next group to get the vaccine includes essential workers, which would likely get shots in late January and early February. But the determination on which jobs will be included in that designation is still being decided, hospital and state Health Department officials said last week.

Bolton said a few groups of employees had been discussed, such as truck drivers, school teachers and grocery store employees -- the kinds of jobs that are needed to keep the wheels of life turning -- but the hospital has not been given a comprehensive list.

Likewise, the state is waiting on such a determination from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss the 1-B and 1-C groups in the very near future," Lesnick said. "After they make a recommendation, we will determine how we will move forward in greater detail."

When those other categories of individuals are called, Talbot said, there will be a media push to get the word out that shots are available

As for hospital staff taking the shots, it takes two, separated by either three or four weeks, depending on which vaccine is given. Bolton said "It's totally a personal choice" as to whether someone does or doesn't get one.

Currently, around half of all employees have elected to get the vaccine, and officials are hoping that more will warm up to the idea now that the vaccines are here and being administered.

"Some may have been nervous to be on the front end," Bolton said, with some "watching to see how it goes."

Talbot called last week's rollout of the vaccine "an emotional day."

"The staff has been caught up in a roller coaster of events," she said with many working under difficult circumstances and long hours. "This started in March, and, to me, this is the beginning of the end, and we are seeing some light and a glimmer of hope."

The hesitation by some staff members to get the vaccine is one reason doctors on the staff are making a point of getting their shots in public so as to set an example.

"They're saying to the staff, 'This is OK. When you can get the shot, you should get it,'" Talbot said.

On that note, the hospital probably could not have asked for more publicity last week, as several members of the media photographed and videoed the first shot being given. One of the photographers was taking pictures for The New York Times, and later Tuesday evening, the picture was one of a several on the Times' website in a slideshow of photos taken from around the world.