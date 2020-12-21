North Little Rock suspect surrenders at sheriff's office in killing of man

A women surrendered to the Pulaski County sheriff's office on Sunday in the shooting and killing a 69-year-old man in North Little Rock on Saturday, officials said.

Britney Arielle Garza, 20, of North Little Rock was arrested Sunday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Charles B. Siegrist Sr., according to an arrest report.

A friend of Siegrist went to check on him Saturday evening at the 9400 block of Price Lane, found his door ajar and called 911, said Lt. Robert Garrett, sheriff's office spokesman.

Garza admitted twice after officers read her Miranda rights that she had killed the man, the report stated. She described the manner in which Siegrist was killed and the position his body was lying, which was consistent with the detectives' investigation of the scene.

Garza was being held without bail on Sunday.