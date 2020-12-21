Timing of game worries Neighbors

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mike Neighbors acknowledged today's game against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff is one of those all coaches feel apprehensive about.

No. 12 University of Arkansas closes out the nonconference portion of its schedule against the Golden Lions (1-3) at 1 p.m. today in Walton Arena. It's also the last game before Christmas break.

"There's three games you fear every year," Neighbors said. "It's the one going into finals, coming out of finals and the one before you go home for Christmas, because of the emotion and the focus. Did I get all my bags packed? Did I get all my presents wrapped, so yeah. You do worry about it."

The Razorbacks (8-1) are on a roll. winning five in a row after an 80-70 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Saturday.

Neighbors also has a team laden with seniors, which helps allay some of those fears.

"I do trust with the number of upperclassmen and returners we have, they'll coach everybody up to get prepared," he said. "In 21 years of coaching, I can tell you which years we lost the game before Christmas. I remember them very vividly.

"It takes a little bit of taste out of Christmas dinner if you're in off a loss. We'll try to remind them the best we can. But they're kids. We're human. It could happen. But I think talking about it is the key and not trying to shy away from what it is.

"It's a challenge, but I do believe we're ready for it and tried to prepare them for it."

He admitted the early tip time helps give his players the chance to fly home later that day and spend as much time with family during the holiday break as possible. Arkansas won't play again for 10 days after today. It will open SEC play at No. 9 Kentucky on Dec. 31.

It's the third consecutive game the Razorbacks will play against an in-state opponent, something that until recently was against school policy. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.

Both Neighbors and UAPB Coach Dawn Brown said they have a four-year contract that was supposed to begin next season, which includes the Razorbacks coming to Pine Bluff in the future. But with games being lost because of the pandemic, both are pleased to get the matchup started this year.

"We're a smaller school, and having an opportunity to go to Fayetteville I think is a great experience for our young women," Brown said.

Brown, who is in her second year at UAPB, sees the game as a great challenge and opportunity for her team, but the Golden Lions have dealt with covid-19 issues this season, she said.

"We've had three starters out the last two games because of covid protocols," Brown said. "You really can't control it. You always just try to be positive within the realm of what you can do."

That's especially difficult for a team with 12 newcomers, but UAPB should have all but one of those players back for today's game, Brown said.

Brown knows dealing with the Razorbacks' high-powered offense will be a challenge. The Razorbacks are averaging almost 92 points per game and making an average of 10 three-pointers. They made 14 of 27 three-pointers in Saturday's win over UALR.

"Arkansas wants to run," Brown said. "That's the foundation of their offense. That's a great team, and they're going to do what they do very well. We'll try to dictate tempo a little bit."