Northwestern puts end to long streak

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern Coach Chris Collins wants his team to take a step forward this year after struggling last season.

It's early yet, but the Wildcats made quite a statement Sunday night.

Boo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade, holding off the No. 4 Spartans for a 79-65 victory.

Pete Nance added 15 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists in Northwestern's biggest win since its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017. Freshman Ty Berry had 12 points in the Big Ten opener for each school, including three of the Wildcats' 10 three-pointers.

"I just thought every time they tried to make a push, I thought our guys just made some great plays," Collins said.

Northwestern (4-1) stopped a 12-game slide in the series with its first victory over Michigan State since Jan. 14, 2012. It also was the Wildcats' first win over a top-five team in the AP poll since an 83-65 victory over Magic Johnson and then-No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 27, 1979.

Coming off a frustrating 8-23 season that included just three wins in the Big Ten, it was a night to savor for Buie, Nance and the rest of the Wildcats who learned some tough lessons last year.

The Spartans looked rusty in their first game in a week and just their second overall since Dec. 7.

Aaron Henry scored 11 points for Michigan State (6-1), and Malik Hall finished with 10 points and 9 boards. The Spartans shot just 39% (26 for 67) from the floor.

"One of the more inept performances of my 26 years," Coach Tom Izzo said. "It's kind of a harsh statement. I'm blaming myself. I'm the one that has to have my team ready."

In other men's Top 25 games, Quentin Grimes had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Chaney added 18 points and 6 rebounds and No. 6 Houston overcame the absence of several key plays to rout visiting Alcorn State 88-55. Houston (5-0) was limited to nine players because of covid-19 protocols and injuries. Troymain Crosby scored 23 points for Alcorn State (0-2). ... Christian Bishop scored 19 points and No. 9 Creighton had a 9-0 run in overtime to beat UConn in the Huskies' first Big East game since March 2013. Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1). James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies (3-1). ... Freshman Greg Brown had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 11 Texas beat Oklahoma State in the Longhorns' Big 12 opener in Austin, Texas. Brown made four free throws during the final 37 seconds as Texas (7-1) survived a late Oklahoma State rally that included two three-point baskets by Bryce Williams in the final 11 seconds. Cade Cunningham scored 25 points for Oklahoma State (6-2, 0-2). ... Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and No. 19 Rutgers overcame a first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois in Piscataway, N.J. Harper was 5 of 8 from three-point range for Rutgers (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten). Ayo Dosunmu had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists for Illinois (5-3, 1-1).

In women's Top 25 games, Elissa Cunane scored 13 of her 18 points during No. 4 North Carolina State's explosive first quarter, and the Wolfpack beat Miami 78-47 in Raleigh, N.C. Kai Crutchfield added 14 points for N.C. State (8-0, 3-0 ACC). ... Aari McDonald scored 19 points to lead No. 6 Arizona to a 77-60 victory over Utah in Salt Lake City. McDonald also chipped in six rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-0). ... Aaliyah Wilson scored 16 points, including a key basket late, as Texas A&M outlasted Rice 57-53 in College Station, Texas. Nancy Mulkey made two free throws to get the Owls (4-1) within 1 with less than a minute left. ... Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 15 Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 in Bloomington, Ind. Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 for the Hoosiers (3-2, 1-0). ... Freshman Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 18 Syracuse defeated Boston College 83-70 in Chestnut Hills, Mass. Kiara Lewis scored 20 points with eight assists for Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 ACC). ... Jenn Wirth had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jill Townsend added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 25 Gonzaga beat Eastern Michigan 77-68 in the opening day of the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.