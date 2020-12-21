Not home once, and now not here

Among the more than 20 people who died in Arkansas in 2020 without a regular place to call home, according to information compiled by homelessness service providers, were (top row, from left) Patrick Tufford, James “Speedy” Phillips, Hanna “Delicious” Shaw, (bottom row, from left) Allah Akbar and Antonio Jordan.

At least two Central Arkansas people who died while experiencing homelessness this year were days away from being housed, steps from a new life.

Kim Martin, a regular at Little Rock's Community Bakery, and Arthur Paul Acevedo, who often helped distribute clothing and food to other unhoused people, were among more than 20 people who died in 2020 without a regular place to call home, according to information compiled by homelessness service providers.

"I had just been trying to find a solution for her and I was just so close," Jericho Way Day Resource Center director Mandy Davis said of Martin.

Today is National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, which coincides with the longest night of the year. To prevent the spread of covid-19, advocates won't hold their usual service in Little Rock.

But in interviews with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, providers remembered those who had died and discussed their concerns about how to balance services and safety, particularly in the face of colder weather and the virus pandemic.

There are at least 2,740 people experiencing homelessness in Arkansas, according to a 2019 count. Nationally, about 567,715 didn't have a place to stay. A new count is set to be conducted in January.

Martin was starting the intake process at an assisted living facility when she died in November, Davis said.

She came to Community Bakery nearly every day, and after her death, the shop started a temporary "Ms. Kim Special" -- two donuts and a cup of coffee in honor of her favorite breakfast. The proceeds went to Jericho Way, said John Brandenberger, Community Bakery chief executive officer.

Brandenberger plans to create a more permanent version of the special to benefit nonprofits around Little Rock.

"Ms. Kim, everybody here loves her. Every employee, everyone out front," Brandenberger said. "She just was a sweet woman, would come in the bakery every morning."

Acevedo was set to move into an apartment on a Saturday morning in June. He was found dead in the river the night before, said Gala Tallent, founder of Street Ministry, a Little Rock group that brings food to the homeless who are staying on the streets.

Tallent said investigators suspect he was trying to take a bath so he'd be clean to move into his new place.

"It broke our hearts," Tallent said. " ... A very short time prior to his death, he had his life together."

Tallent, echoing several providers, said she's seen more people out in camps and sleeping in cars since the pandemic began. She said she's especially seen more families with children.

"All of the homeless providers that I know personally, everyone's stretched thin," Tallent said.

Davis said it's been difficult for her organization to balance safety and service, and her staff has been working hard to put people in housing more quickly to decrease their risk of contracting covid-19.

Even tasks such as trying to get a new Social Security card have gotten harder because many offices are closed.

"I think one of the hardest things is knowing that there's a solution for this person and you can't get them referred [to services] because of covid," she said.

In addition to delivering supplies, The Van has an emergency shelter for cold nights. Normally, the organization opens its warehouse and has to "cram people in pretty densely," said Aaron Reddin, the Little Rock group's founder.

This year, to allow people more physical space because of covid-19, his group is renting the Hall of Industry at the Arkansas State Fairground. The space is heated, and Reddin thinks more people will need a place to stay because of the poor economy.

"It's going to be very costly, so it's going to be fairly constrained," he said. They'll try to open less frequently to keep the cost down. The shelter will be open only on nights when the cold is paired with precipitation.

For drier nights, organizers are passing out extra blankets.

"We're seeing so many new people already that I don't know what to expect," he said.

Warm, safe shelter space is life-saving.

Three men experiencing homelessness died this month in a house fire on Little Rock's Izard Street. They often stayed near Bernice Gardens, garden event manager and director Amanda Isbell said.

"They were just people that we knew down there and part of the community," Isbell said. "For them to have a tragic end, it affected a lot of people."

Others who died this year, according to homelessness service providers and advocates, include: James "Speedy" Phillips – His personality was "larger than life," Davis said. He was hit by a car while walking on Dec. 30, 2019.

• Hanna "Delicious" Shaw -- She was an artist who moved to Arkansas from California. She painted cans and sold them; many were used in events at Jericho Way, Davis said. She died in November.

• Allah Akbar – He had just reconnected with his daughter and was found dead in his hotel room. He was one of Davis' first clients. A former felon, his experience trying to navigate the system taught Davis about how challenging it is to find services and housing for those who have been in the prison system. He died in 2019, but was included on the list sent by service providers as someone who would have been honored at this year's service.

• Patrick Tufford -- He always wanted to get married, a dream that was realized just before his death when he married his long-time partner. He died in January.

• Jamie Nelson -- She frequented the Walmart on Baseline Road in Little Rock, and was a "spitfire," said Caleb Alexander, a volunteer with The Van. She had a soft spot for animals, especially cats and dogs, and would often ask if she could get food for strays she cared for. She died in the fall.

• Jeremy -- Providers don't know his last name. Described as tall and lanky, he helped at The Van, spending "hours on hours" laundering blankets during the cold weather. He was often hesitant to ask for supplies because he wanted to be sure everyone else had enough, Alexander said.

• Keith "Walking Man" Gibbs -- He was well-known around Little Rock, and always wore headphones. "He was somebody that everybody kind of knew," Alexander said. He died in March.

• Jermaine "Jay" Wright -- Before his death, he complained of tightness in his chest and shortness of breath. Wright was a former chef who wasn't able to work because of a wound on his leg that wouldn't heal. He would often tell jokes, and died in October.

• Bobby Wilkins – He was an Army veteran who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder that made it hard for him to stay in traditional housing, Tallent said. Wilkins liked to collect tools so he could work on bikes, Alexander said. He died during the summer.

• Maurice "Big Mo" West -- West suffered from seizures for years. He died while he was in Newport for his sister's funeral; he asked Street Ministry to get him fresh clothes for the occasion. He always had a temper, but was kind at heart. "We loved Mo," Tallent said.

• Brian Pearce -- He died in a house fire on Izard Street in December. He often had his nose in a book and had a way of recognizing strangers, dogs, and kids who he'd seen before, Isbell said.

• Buford Benson -- He also died in the Izard Street fire. He was almost always wrapped in a blanket and was "never argumentative, never confrontational," Isbell said.

• Mark Okoye -- He was the third victim of the house fire, and was friends with the first two men. "What I do know is that they mattered," Isbell said of the three.

• Vondrae Hawkins -- He was a part of the City of Little Rock funded work program and helped to fix flood damage around the city. He stayed on friends' and family members' couches, but never found stable housing. He was hit by a car in February.

Six more people mentioned by homeless services providers were housed before their deaths, but spent years living on the streets. They were:

• Noel Mooney – He was housed in 2017. Referred to as a "gentle giant," he was nearly 7 feet tall, and his favorite beverage was a Coca Cola. He left $1,400 to Jericho Way to help pay for deposits for apartments for others experiencing homelessness. He died in April.

• David Allwhite -- He had "serious health issues" for much of his life, and was a quiet person, Davis said. He was also housed in 2017. He also died in April.

• Hugh Brent Qualls -- He was a "very likeable guy." He loved his mother, and she knew something was wrong when he missed her birthday call. He stayed in transitional housing before getting rental assistance in North Little Rock. He died earlier this month, Atkins said.

• Wilbert Henry Koch -- He was homeless for about 15 years and would ask for a cup of coffee every morning. By the end of his life "he was housed, and he was happy," said the Rev. Paul Atkins, an associate pastor at Canvas Community Church.

• Donald "Music Man" Charles -- He was part of a singing group when he was younger, and his friends could occasionally persuade him to sing. After he was found dead in August, the group at Canvas planned to have everyone in the food line sing one verse of "Amazing Grace," but the people in line kept going for several verses, Atkins said.

• Antonio Jordan -- He was housed in mid-November, just a month prior to his death. He'd just gotten a new bed and was excited and happy to be indoors. "At least he died in his home," Davis said.

The newspaper was unable to find information about a few of the people on the list compiled by service providers. Their names are: Joanna Faylor, Tara McDonald, Charles Bell, and Brandi Russell.

Another man was identified by a Pulaski County coroner's report as homeless and dying of covid-19 on July 1. The newspaper was unable to find anyone who knew him and is not listing his name. He was not included on the list sent by providers.

The uncertainty that comes with working with and having friends who are homeless is hard, Alexander said.

When they disappear "You don't know if they have just left the area, you don't know if they've gotten inside, or you don't know if they've passed away," he said. "You don't see them anymore. What happens? That keeps you up at night."