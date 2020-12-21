GOLF

Ko wins season finale

Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the year-long money title. That's what a $1.1 million check does. Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim. With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA's final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green's final-round 67 -- on her 24th birthday -- helped push her into the second-place tie. Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch Rolex Player of the Year honors. Danielle Kang won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. Ko started the final round one shot back of Kim and opened with a birdie. The key stretch was Ko's run of three consecutive birdies on the 12th through the 14th -- her longest such run of the week. She left a chance for a fourth in a row just left of the cup on 15, then all but wrapped up the win with another birdie on the 16th. Ko moved to $5,600,824 in career earnings, making her the 71st player in LPGA history to cross the $5 million mark. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished with a 71 on Sunday and completed the tournament with a 5-under 283. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 69 on Sunday and was 1-over 289 overall. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) fired a 2-under 70 on Sunday and was 4-over 292 for the week.

BASKETBALL

Gobert signs $205M extension

Rudy Gobert has signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz, the team said Sunday without divulging terms. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years, though Gobert holds an option to end the deal one year early. The move was announced two days after Ryan Smith was confirmed by the NBA's board of governors to become the owner of the Jazz, and is the capper to an offseason where Utah committed perhaps as much as $400 million to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the five seasons that span from 2021-22 through 2025-26. The Jazz signed Mitchell to an extension last month that could reach $195 million over those five years. Gobert is a three-time All-Defensive team player, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Star team last season for the first time. The 7-1 native of France has blocked 989 shots in the last six seasons, more than anyone else in the NBA during that stretch. He averaged 15.1 points and a career-best 13.5 rebounds last season and led the NBA in dunks.

Kuzma re-ups with Lakers

Forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension to remain with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, a person familiar with the deal said Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Lakers didn't disclose the terms of the deal in their announcement of an extension. ESPN first reported the terms of Kuzma's rookie contract extension, which begins in 2021 and includes a player option for the 2023-24 season. Kuzma has been a key component of the Lakers' core for three seasons since the team acquired him in a draft-day trade in 2017. Kuzma made the All-NBA rookie first team in 2018, and the smooth scorer averaged a career-best 18.7 points in his second pro season after the arrival of LeBron James.

No fans for Grizzlies

No fans will be allowed inside FedExForum in Memphis to watch either the NBA's Grizzlies or the Memphis men's basketball team due to rising covid-19 cases. The Grizzlies announced the decision Sunday morning, saying it was consistent with pending recommendations from local health officials. The Grizzlies had been planning to have about 20% capacity inside their arena when their season starts Wednesday with a game against San Antonio. Plan holders will get a credit to their account, while single-game ticket buyers will get refunds. Fans also will not be allowed inside the Elma Roane Fieldhouse for the Memphis women's basketball program until further notice.

Pistons waive forward Musa

The Detroit Pistons waived forward Dzanan Musa. The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from the Brooklyn Nets last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes.

HOCKEY

NHL to start Jan. 13

Hockey is set to return Jan. 13 after the NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game season that would include playoffs lasting into July to award the Stanley Cup. The league's Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was backed by the NHL Players' Association executive board Friday night. The regular season is scheduled to go until May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow. The season will be highly unusual in at least one respect: There will be four divisions -- North, South, East and West -- and all play will be within them through the first two rounds of the playoffs to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season. The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams. The league is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites if needed. Final details on where the Canadian teams will play were still pending until there are agreements with federal and provincial health officials.

SKIING

Pinturault wins men's slalom

Alexis Pinturault held off a challenge from unheralded Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath to win the classic men's World Cup giant slalom on the Gran Risa course in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday. After leading the first run, the Frenchman mastered the steep and technically demanding course in the Italian Alps for a second time to beat McGrath by seven hundredths. Pinturault's teammate Justin Murisier finished 0.24 seconds behind in third for the Frenchman's first career podium result. McGrath, who had not finished in the top 10 in 13 previous starts, was born in Vermont. He is the son of Felix McGrath, a World Cup skier for the US ski team in the 1980s and 90s.

Czech skier first at super-G

Ester Ledecka edged Corinne Suter for her first win in a women's World Cup super-G in Val D'isere, France, on Sunday, nearly three years after winning Olympic gold in the discipline. The Czech skier finished three hundredths ahead of Suter, the World Cup super-G champion from Switzerland who won a downhill on the same slope Friday. Defending overall champion Federica Brignone came 0.35 behind in third, a day after sitting out the downhill following her crash in Friday's race. Brignone's Italian teammate, Marta Bassino, was fourth, and overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova finished sixth.