Police investigate Jonesboro shooting; victim airlifted to Memphis hospital

Jonesboro police are investigating an early-Sunday shooting that resulted in a man being airlifted to a Memphis hospital, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the shooting, which happened in the 4700 block of Caraway Road, according to a news release issued by the department.

Police said the male victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was shot multiple times by a person who was inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Memphis facility for treatment, the release states.

The victim was reportedly in stable condition at the time of the release.

Police are investigating a person of interest, but department spokesperson Sally Smith declined Monday morning to release that person’s name.