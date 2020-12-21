Little Rock teen dies in accidental shooting, police say; minor charged

A minor was charged with manslaughter following the accidental shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Little Rock on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. in the 5200 block of Peach Leaf Cove, according to a news release issued by Little Rock police. When officers from the department and deputies from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office arrived they found Dante Jones, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

According to the release, the Little Rock man died from his injuries, which police believe were the result of an accidental shooting.

Police said a minor, whose name was not released, was charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.