Renewal endorsed for charter school

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The state's Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday endorsed a five-year term of renewal for a charter school in Fort Smith but asked for an interim report because of its state-issued "D" letter grade.

Future School of Fort Smith, an open-enrollment charter school for grades 10-12 this year -- with an expansion to include ninth grade starting in the next school year -- will be required to return to the panel in two years with presentations on academic programs.

The state-issued letter grades to schools are based largely on results from the state-required ACT Aspire exams in math, literacy and science given in grades three through 10. The decision by the Charter Authorizing Panel will go to the Arkansas Board of Education early next year for final action.

