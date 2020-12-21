State records 58 more virus deaths; vaccine shipments arriving this week

The state's death toll from the virus rose by 58 to 3,295 - matching the record daily high set previously on Dec. 16, according to Department of Health data released Monday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state began receiving shipments of 5,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, with additional shipments expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A second shipment of 18,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was also received Monday.

"While this news provides hope for many, it is a continued concern to see the loss of 58 additional Arkansans," Hutchinson said.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose by 1,457 to 203,107 while the number of active cases dropped by 843 to 22,158.

"We must steel our resolve to take every precaution to keep everyone safe," Hutchinson said.

Of the 58 deaths, 20 were the result of delayed reports.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 in the state increased by 21 to 1,078. There were 351 patients with the virus in intensive care units, nine more than the previous day.

Those patients included 174 who were on ventilators, four more than a day earlier.

The tests comprised 9,178 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and 1,013 antigen tests.

