Surgeon joins PB CARTI practice

Dr. Yara Venita Robertson recently joined the breast oncologic surgical team at CARTI and will be based at Pine Bluff. CARTI made the announcement Dec. 16.

Robertson comes to CARTI from Metro Surgical Associates Inc. at Atlanta where she has been a breast surgeon since 2011, according to a news release.

She will begin seeing new patients in Pine Bluff beginning Jan. 4 at the Phase I modular clinic of CARTI's newest cancer center at 5001 Bobo Road.

Once construction is complete for the 30,000-square-foot cancer center in late 2021, Robertson will continue to see patients at the same location, but within CARTI's comprehensive cancer center.

"As a highly skilled oncologic surgeon, Dr. Robertson brings additional expertise to our breast team, which now includes three dedicated, fellowship-trained breast surgeons," said Adam Head, president and CEO of the regional cancer care providers.

"With her clinic being located in our new Pine Bluff facility, Dr. Robertson will make our leading-edge breast care and surgical options more accessible for the patients of Pine Bluff and south Arkansas," Head said.

Robertson completed a fellowship in breast surgical oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She completed her residency in general surgery at UAMS, and she earned her medical degree from Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University in Mountain Home, Tenn.

CARTI is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary cancer care provider offering medical and surgical oncology, diagnostic radiology and radiation oncology with 19 treatment locations in 16 communities across the state. Details: www.carti.com.