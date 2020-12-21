Trump saved worst for last

Presidents usually experience a poll bump after they leave office. If there is any justice in the world, that won't happen with Donald Trump. If posterity needs any reminder of how awful he has been, all it will have to do is look at his final days in office. Trump has saved the worst for last.

Trump's singular focus since the election has been on overturning the results even at the cost of destroying U.S. democracy. For more than six weeks, Trump has been spewing conspiracy theories about nonexistent election fraud -- claims that have been rejected in 59 court cases and counting, including by Trump-appointed judges.

On Friday, Trump met at the White House with retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a pardoned felon, and attorney Sidney Powell, who was fired from the Trump legal team after promoting conspiracy theories about the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez too wacky even for Trump. Trump reportedly discussed with the duo Flynn's idea of declaring martial law and having the military "rerun" the election -- or, failing that, appointing Powell as a special counsel to probe (nonexistent) election fraud.

These dangerous ideas may not be implemented, but simply the fact that they are being discussed marks a new low. Never before in U.S. history has there been a record of a president discussing a military coup to stay in office.

While Trump is focused on his election grievances, he has all but checked out of the fight against a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 317,000 Americans.

"I think he's just done with covid," one of Trump's closest advisers told The Washington Post. If only covid-19 were done with us. The only time Trump even mentions the pandemic anymore is to brag about the vaccine rollout, yet he has ignored pleas from his aides to tout the safety of the vaccine, push for a national testing plan or promote universal mask-wearing.

The pandemic isn't the only threat to America that Trump is ignoring. U.S. government and corporate computer systems have been massively infiltrated, apparently by Russian hackers. "The magnitude of this ongoing attack is hard to overstate," warns Trump's former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert. "The Russians have had access to a considerable number of important and sensitive networks for six to nine months." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attributed the assault to Russia. But Trump took to Twitter, contradicting Pompeo, playing down the severity of the attack and claiming that "it may be China (it may!)."

Thus, the Trump presidency ends as it began -- with Trump denying the reality of Russian cyber attacks and serving as an apologist for the dictator in the Kremlin. Gregory Treverton, the former chairman of the National Intelligence Council, told The Post that Trump "behaves so much like a paid Russian agent. If you look at the string of his actions and pronouncement, the only consistent interpretation that you can logically draw is that he's in their thrall."

Treverton joins a long line of intelligence and law enforcements veterans who have concluded that Trump must have been compromised by the Kremlin. Such allegations haven't been proved, but so much that Trump does lends credence to them.

There are many other Trump transgressions since the election. He has purged the senior leadership of the Pentagon and installed conspiracy-mongering loyalists in their place. He has fired a senior cybersecurity official, Christopher Krebs, for attesting that the election was free of fraud. He unloaded on Attorney General William Barr for not doing more to politicize his department, leading to Barr's departure. He has pulled U.S. troops out of Somalia just as a new al-Shabab plot to attack the United States was uncovered. He has held holiday parties that undoubtedly spread the coronavirus. And there is certainly worse to come -- including a pardon-palooza that would put Trump cronies and family members beyond the reach of the law.

If future generations are tempted to romanticize the Trump presidency, all they will have to do is look at his final days to see why historians probably will regard him as the worst president in U.S. history.

Max Boot is the Jeane J. Kirkpatrick senior fellow for national security studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and a global affairs analyst for CNN.