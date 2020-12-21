UAPB to face Lady Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team will play a game today at No. 12 Arkansas at 1 p.m.

The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 12:45 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App. The game can also be viewed on SEC Network+ and on the ESPN app.

The Lady Lions (1-3) will play their third game in five days, after a 120-66 home loss to New Mexico on Thursday and a 72-54 road loss at Central Arkansas on Friday.

In Friday's contest, Kayla Simmons scored a season-high 12 points, and Kaila Walker added 11 points with six rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Razorbacks (8-1) have had an impressive start to the season, including a win over defending national champion Baylor (83-78). Its lone loss came to No. 12 Maryland on Nov. 29. The team's most recent game was an 80-70 win at Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.