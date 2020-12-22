All-NWADG Golf

Grace Kilcrease is the NWADG Girls Golfer of the Year after leading Springdale Har-Ber to its first state championship in girls golf. Kilcrease also won the Overall tournament championship. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Grace Kilcrease

School Springdale Har-Ber

Class Junior

The Scoop Kilcrease was the top golfer for Springdale Har-Ber, which won its first state championship in girls golf in the 15-year history of the program. .... Won Overall tournament in Little Rock with a one-day total of 78 after finishing third at 6A state tournament in Bryant with a two-day total of 144. ... Har-Ber dominated the state meet and finished 29 strokes ahead of second-place Fayetteville .... Led a Springdale Har-Ber team that went undefeated in the 10 tournaments or matches it played. ... Lowered her average from 88 as a freshman to 78 as a sophomore and 67 as a junior. .... Committed to Tulsa.

Did You Know? Grace wasn't interested in golf until she outgrew gymnastics, where she competed from ages 7-12.

Quotable "This year was kind of nerve-racking at first because everybody knew we had a really good team, but we still had to go out there and do it. Our goal was to win state and we got it done. I was happy to win the Overall Tournament and redeem myself after getting third at state."

BOYS GOLFERS OF THE YEAR

Phisher Phillips

School Bentonville

Class Senior

The Scoop Two-time all-state player for Bentonville, which has won consecutive state championships in Class 6A. .... Shot a two-day total of 148 in October to help lead Bentonville to the team championship in the Class 6A state tournament at Shadow Valley Country Club in Rogers. .... Tied for individual honors with teammate Michael Senn, then won a two-hole playoff against him. .... Helped Bentonville run away with team championship by 36 strokes over second-place Bryant. ... Place third in Overall tournament at Little Rock. .... Considering offers from a handful of teams to continue playing golf in college, but will not likely sign with any team until the spring.

Did You Know? Did not take up golf seriously until he was in the eighth grade.

Quotable "There was some pressure on us to repeat (as state champions), but all five of us put in the work even outside of our usual practice times and got it done."

Michael Senn

School Bentonville

Class Senior

The Scoop Shot a two-day total of 148 to help lead Bentonville to the team championship and shared medalist honors with Phillips in the Class 6A state tournament at Shadow Valley Country Club. .... Shot a one-day total of 73 to win Overall Tournament at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Little Rock. .... Two-time all-state player for the Tigers, who beat Little Rock Catholic in sudden death last year to win the team title. ... Will continue playing golf in college at Belmont in Nashville, Tenn.

Did You Know? Michael and his family have visited all 50 state capitols in the United States.

Quotable "Going into my freshman year I wasn't very adept at golf, but by my senior year I wanted to help our team win state and to win Overall, and I reached both goals."

All-State Golf

BOYS

CLASS 6A

Phisher Phillips, Bentonville; Michael Senn, Bentonville; Daniel Taylor, Bryant; Alexander Apolskis, Bentonville, Andrew Fakult, Rogers; Logan McDonald, Bryant; Nash Johnson, Little Rock Catholic; Scotty Jolly, North Little Rock; Easton Denney, Cabot; Yinta Yang, Conway; Murphy Allard, Bentonville.

CLASS 5A

Simon McBride, Paragould; Will Griffin, Hot Springs Lakeside; Brady Fein, Greenwood; Gaige Chaney, Mountain Home; Ro Gibson, Jonesboro; Max Perkins, Siloam Springs; Ethan Clark, Greenwood; Aaron Ezell, El Dorado; Jack Williams, Searcy; Keaton Michael, El Dorado; Bo Simpson, Searcy; Miller Wallace, El Dorado.

CLASS 4A

Hunter Jowers, Valley View; Ben Fowler, Shiloh Christian; Landon Hendrix, Brookland; Cooper Williams, Crossett; Rhett South, Farmington; Luke Morgan, Valley View; Ethan Gunter, Nashville; Blake Halsall, Pulaski Academy; Braxton Muldron, Gravette; Landon Lawson, Farmington, Dakota Bogan, Farmington.

CLASS 3A

Jackson McLaughin, Episcopal Collegiate; Robbie Vaught, Baptist Prep; Jack Wise, Harding Academy; Preston Nesterenko, Baptist Prep; Kaden Owens, Centerpoint; Kyle Ferrie, Harding Academy; Kayden Swindle, Harding Academy.

CLASS 2A

Robby Cooper, Melbourne; Luke Hanson, Maumelle Charter; Cade Hanson, Maumelle Charter; Colin Purifoy, Spring Hill; Jackson Hunter, Bay; Luke Brunch, Conway St. Joseph; Easton Fletcher, Bay.

CLASS 1A

Aiden Mayfield, Taylor; Nash Little, Shirley; Caleb Soller, County Line; Landon McBride; Izard County; Manev Perfecto, Lead Hill; Gage Harris, Viola; Brennan Honeycut, Marked Tree; Drew Foster, Izard County; Hunter Hagewood, Abundant Life; Zane Fareigh, Mount Vernon-Enola, Sam Rayburn, Taylor.

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

McKenzie Lee, North Little Rock; Isabel Chaidez, Mount St. Mary; Grace Kilcrease, Springdale Har-Ber; Charlie Whorton, Har-Ber; Emmerson Doyle, Cabot; Elizabeth Lim, Fayetteville; Anna Rechtin, Fayetteville; Abbey Ott, Har-Ber; Lauren Pleiman, Bentonville; Caitlin LaCerra, Bryant.

CLASS 5A

Caroline Hughes, Jonesboro; Madison Holmes, Paragould; Emma Hester, Sheridan; Aubrey Marx, El Dorado; Hope Waithall, El Dorado; Emily Self, Siloam Springs; Hallie Jones, Greenwood.

CLASS 4A

Ellen Sprigner, Nashville; Anna Kate Nichols, Pulaski Academy; Meghan Lindsey, Magnolia; Emma Butler, Brookland; Molly McCluskey, Joe T. Robinson; Isabel Viala, Brookland; Tori Milton, Crossett; Olivia McDade, Bauxite.

CLASS 3A

MaKenna Norris, Bismark; Anna Cain, Bismark; Aspen Austin, Gosnell; Hannah Collie, Bismark; Jaqueline Fields, Dover; Gabriella Meador, Charleston; Karley Brown, Mayflower; Kelsey Savell, Jessieville.

CLASS 2A

Preslie Webb, Conway St. Joseph; Jaycie Strong, Salem; Gracie Hubbard, Conway Christian; Peyton Manry, Melbourne; Josie Williams, Conway Christian; Bella Frisby, Parkers Chapel; Madelyn Lindsey, Flippin; Skylynn Harris, Mansfield; Allyson Smith, Melbourne; Clair Dilday, Tuckerman.

CLASS 1A

Kendra Harness, Greers Ferry Westside; Haley Gentry, Greers Ferry Westide; Kortney Finch, Greers Ferry Westside; A.J. McCandis, Viola; Emma Johnson, Greers Ferry Westside; Salmi McCandis, Viola; Hailey Hayes, Taylor.

Phisher Phillips is the NWADG co-Boys Golfer of the Year after helping Bentonville to its second consecutive state championship in Class 6A. Philips claimed medalist honors after winning a two-hole playoff with Michael Senn, his Bentonville teammate. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)