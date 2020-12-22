Argenta Downtown Council announces new members

Artists Kevin Kresse works Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 in downtown North Little Rock putting a final coat of sealant on the new "Dogtown Proud" mural on a building at 4th and Main Streets. The mural is part of the downtown mural project for the Argenta Arts District. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
The Argenta Downtown Council on Tuesday announced four new community members will join their team.
Stacy Hamilton with Desselle Real Estate and The Baker, John Crow with 107 Liquor, Blake Jackson with Monde Group and The Esplanade District, and Libbie Whitehurst with First Orion will become board members, according to a council news release.
Josh Davenport, Bob Butler, Alyssa Loyd Mraz, Ashley Hight, John Chandler, Nina Pilkington, Diana New and Missy Penor will return to the board, the release states.
According to the council, the board is made up of community leaders who work together to provide “an environment for economic development to occur and to support the local businesses” in North Little Rock’s Argenta Arts District.
