Thai actress charged in insult to royals

BANGKOK -- A well-known actress who is one of the most high-profile supporters of Thailand's pro-democracy protest movement answered a police summons Monday charging her with violating the country's harsh law against defaming the monarchy, even though she is not known to have spoken publicly about the royal institution.

Inthira "Sai" Charoenpura, who is also a singer, has drawn both praise and criticism for giving material support and raising funds for the student-led movement. Along with seven protest leaders, she presented herself at a police station in Bangkok to hear charges that they had violated the country's lese majeste law, which calls for a prison term of three to 15 years for defaming the king or members of his immediate family.

The law, known as Article 112, has long drawn criticism for its harshness and terms that let anyone file a complaint, allowing its use for partisan political purposes. Its use against Inthira appeared to be unprecedented since she was not directly tied to any comments about the monarchy.

Charging Inthira "sets a very disturbing precedent," said Sunai Phasuk, a researcher for New York-based Human Rights Watch, adding that it now seems that being an accessory to any actions that Thai authorities consider offensive to the monarchy are punishable.

Inthira refused to sign a legal document acknowledging she has been charged.

Australia leader says quarantine bungled

MELBOURNE, Australia -- An Australian state government leader Monday apologized for a bungled hotel quarantine program that led to most of the nation's covid-19 deaths.

A retired judge who investigated Victoria state's quarantine program for returned travelers criticized the use of private security guards to enforce isolation in Melbourne hotels in May and June.

After the investigative report was released Monday, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews explained the quarantine system had been implemented quickly and without a pandemic rule book.

"I want to apologize to the Victorian community for the very clear errors that were made in this program," Andrews said.

The lax infection controls at two Melbourne quarantine hotels set off a wave of infections in Australia's second-largest city while the rest of the country had been largely virus-free.

Of Australia's 908 deaths from covid-19, 820 died in Victoria.

Local journalist shot dead in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A prominent local journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province Monday -- the fourth to be killed in the war-ravaged nation in just two months. Afghanistan is considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.

Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni City to walk to a nearby mosque, said Ahmad Khan Serat, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

Nekzad, who headed the Ghazni Journalists' Union, was well-known in the area. He had contributed to The Associated Press since 2007 and had previously worked for the Al Jazeera satellite TV channel.

During his career, Nekzad was arrested at various times by the United States, the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents. His peers said he prided himself on telling all sides of a story.

The Taliban denied involvement, calling it a cowardly attack. "We consider this killing a loss for the country," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Large swaths of Ghazni province are under Taliban control.

Islamic State militants, blamed for a series of attacks on a range of targets in Afghanistan in recent months, claimed responsibility for the killing of TV anchorwoman Malala Maiwand earlier this month.

In November, two journalists were killed in separate bombings.

Japan advances record defense budget

TOKYO -- Japan's Cabinet approved a ninth straight increase in the nation's defense budget as the government bolsters funding to develop longer-range cruise missiles and stealth fighters to counter potential threats from China and North Korea.

The record $51.7 billion defense budget planned for fiscal 2021 is the first under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and is a 1.1% increase over the current year's budget. It is set for parliamentary approval early next year as part of a $1.03 trillion national budget for the fiscal year beginning in April.

A large chunk of the defense budget goes to reinforce Japan's missile capability, including $324 million to develop extended-range anti-ship missiles that can be fired from destroyers or fighter jets, as well as $144 million to purchase JSM extended-range missiles loaded on F-35 stealth fighters.

Suga's government is carrying on the priorities of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, a military hawk. Under Abe's nearly eight-year tenure, Japan expanded its military's international role amid growing perceived threats from China and North Korea.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports