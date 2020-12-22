County offices go all out to claimChristmas decor bragging rights

The Jefferson County Assessor’s Office won first place with its reenactment of Bethlehem and the Christmas story during the 2020 Jefferson County Christmas Office Contest. County Judge Gerald Robinson said 2020 has been a tough year and he wanted to do something to lift morale. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

After nine months of a pandemic season, covid-19 was not going to take away the holiday spirit this Christmas season in Jefferson County. Spreading holiday cheer while dealing with the reality that covid-19 has impacted the lives of families, from their homes to their jobs, may be difficult to deliver, and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said he understands that.

"2020 has been a very difficult year. Not only for county employees but for our whole nation," said Robinson. "We wanted to do something to inspire so we came up with this Christmas contest."

The County Christmas decorating contest is a friendly competition among county offices, which Robinson started his first term in office as county judge. He wanted to give incentives and boost office morale. The cash prizes totaling $4,500 for first, second, and third place winners were made possible by local community sponsors.

"As you can imagine with covid-19, we've had a hard year, but through it all, we've persevered," said Jefferson County Chief of Staff Pamela Jenkins, who said some departments came in on Saturday to decorate. "This gives the county employees the opportunity to do something together again in the spirit of competition."

The Pine Bluff Fire Department judged the offices on the quality of construction, creativity, design, theme execution, overall attention to detail and office attire.

The Circuit Clerks office was a winter wonderland with a lighted white Christmas tree covered with snow and snow flakes that hung from the ceiling. The County Clerk's office was filled with a sugar rush of candy, sweet treats and delicious popcorn as participants wandered through its Candy Land.

Walking into the County Treasurer's office felt like going to one's grandparents' house. With the theme "Old Time Christmas," Grandmother sat by the fireplace while she read about the true reason for the season, Jesus, to her grandkids.

The County Judge's office also had a home feel with a cozy fireplace as Silent Night played in the background. An added surprise was a winter snowstorm that one walked through portraying the outside of the home.

The Real Estate Office theme was Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer while the Assessors Office went back to the very first Christmas in Bethlehem using three wise men, Mary, Joseph and a heavenly angel.

The Tax Collectors office reminded one to count one's blessings as its theme was a 2020 Christmas and the turmoil it has turned out to be from loved ones lost, Black Lives Matter, covid-19, and even the toilet paper shortage, each represented by a decorated Christmas Tree.

Tax Collector Tony Washington said his office asked Santa to "hurry up and get 2020 out of here" so people can go back to their normal lives.

The Victim Witness/Prosecuting Attorney's Office transformed into the Polar Express. With a replica of the train protruding into the hallway from outside their office, greeters met participants inside with hot cocoa in exchange for a golden ticket. Visitors then traveled through the Polar Express tunnel for a magical adventure.

Down in the basement of the county courthouse, the dispatchers welcomed the judges to the North Pole. All the dispatchers were Santa's little helpers. Each dispatcher's face was placed on an elf's body as their photos hung outside of the dispatcher's office, decorated as Santa's Workshop.

The Office of Emergency Management brought a favorite Hallmark Christmas movie to life with an office decorated like a Hallmark Christmas card. Even the Juvenile Justice Center got in on the competition turning their entire building into Santa's Village from the mailroom, gift station, gift-wrapping room and even a Merry Grinchmas led by Judge Earnest Brown.

Robinson thanked everyone for participating. Just to see the excitement, wide-eyes and smiles on everyone's face was fulfilling to Robinson. "Covid has affected the mood of all and I wanted to do something to lift the spirit," he said.

Victim Witness/Prosecuting Attorney's office came in third place with Polar Express; the County Clerk's Candy Land came in second place and the Assessor's Office won first place with Bethlehem.

"This has lifted the morale of the county employees of each office and they really put in some hard work into this," said Robinson, who said he wants to challenge the city of Pine Bluff next year. "This was something that we wanted to show to the public to show our spirit of Christmas."

The office contest can be viewed by going to www.Facebook.com/PBCommercial.