ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Traveling exhibit showcases early Valentine cards

Hand-made Valentine, c. 1900, and a set of wit-and-insult Valentines, c. 1890, are part of the “Valentines: Flattery and Insults” traveling exhibit, Jan. 9-March 27 at the Rogers Historical Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Flattery and Insults'

"Valentines: Flattery and Insults," a traveling exhibit on the origins of Valentine's Day and the history of the Valentine card, opens Jan. 9 at the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

The exhibit — up through March 27 — showcases a sampling of hand-made and commercial Valentine cards from the 19th and early 20th centuries and examines how their designs were influenced by trends in popular culture.

Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Covid-19 protocols are in place. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

History sandwiches

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which put most of its 2020 Sandwiching in History Tours online because of the covid-19 pandemic, proclaims the virtual tours a success and will continue them in 2021, says Program Director Scott Kaufman.

The tours, on the program's Facebook page and as archived clips on its YouTube channel:

◼️ Jan. 8: Baring Cross Bridge (Pulaski County)

◼️ Feb. 5: Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park (Lonoke County)

◼️ March 5: Foster-Robinson House (Pulaski County)

◼️ April 2: Pinnacle Mountain State Park (Pulaski County)

◼️ May 7: Historic Downtown Conway (Faulkner County)

◼️ June 4: Titan Ranch Silo (Faulkner County)

◼️ July 9: Green Book Sites of Hot Springs (Garland County)

◼️ Aug. 6: Reed's Bridge Battlefield Heritage Park (Pulaski County)

◼️ Sept. 3: Historic Downtown Searcy (White County)

◼️ Oct. 1: Mount Holly Cemetery (Pulaski County)

◼️ Nov. 5: Historic Argenta (Pulaski County)

◼️ Dec. 3: Gibb-Altheimer House (Pulaski County)

The July Green Book tour will be in concert with a Mosaic Templars Cultural Center program on the Green Book and Arkansas. The Argenta, Searcy and Conway tours will be coordinated with Main Street Arkansas and their local affiliates.

Call (501) 324-9880.

Small works chosen

The Arkansas Arts Council's 2021 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition will feature 38 pieces (no larger than 18-by-24 inches) by 26 Arkansas artists, "debuting" with a virtual grand opening at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 on the Arts Council's Facebook page (facebook.com/ArkArtsCouncil) and YouTube channel.

The yearlong tour will visit 10 sites, starting with East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City, where it will be on display Jan. 5-28. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Most works will be for sale. Admission to the exhibition and online opening reception are free.

Juror Judy Ledgerwood, recently retired from the faculty at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., chose the 38 pieces from about 200 submitted artworks, as well as selecting works to receive purchase awards winners, which will be part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

The artists: Tony Baker, Win Bruhl, Gary Cawed, Susan Baker Chambers, Laura Fanning, Ike Garlington, Stephen Koch and Cindy Momchilov, all of Little Rock; Taylor Dolan and Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville; Neal Harrington, Tammy Harrington and David Rackley, all of Russellville; Ian Scott Campbell of Batesville; Kinya Christian of Springdale; Terra Fondriest of St. Joe; Diana Michelle Hausam of West Fork; Crystal Jennings of Rison; Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff; Pat Langewis of Hot Springs Village; Sandra Marson of Jacksonville; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Moises Menendez of Magnolia; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Kendall Schulz of Bentonville; and Gary Simmons of Hot Springs.

A list of the 2021 tour stops is at arkansasarts.org. Call (501) 324-9767 or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.