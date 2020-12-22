Sections
Father, son shot during attempted robbery in Little Rock, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:23 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 47-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were shot and injured during an attempted robbery at a Little Rock home on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call 2419 S. Schiller St. at 1:40 p.m. and found Gary Chandler Sr., who was shot in the lower back, and Gary Chandler Jr. who was struck in the right leg, according to a Little Rock police report.

A witness told officers she was on the phone with Chandler Sr. and heard another man demand money, to which the 47-year-old responded that he didn’t have any, the report states.

The witness heard several gunshots as she pulled up to the house, and saw a male hop backward out of the front door and into a vehicle described white 2009 Nissan Altima, police said.

According to the report, both men were transported to local hospitals for treatment. No arrests had been made and no suspects were named at the time of the report.

