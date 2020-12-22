Follow live: Abilene Christian at Arkansas

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) dunks the ball during a game against Southern on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

Arkansas 11, ACU 1 - 15:36 left first half

Desi Sills has a team-high seven points on 3 of 3 from the floor to go with a steal in the early going.

Jalen Tate and JD Notae each have a bucket for the Razorbacks as well. Notae knocked down a midrange jumper on the right side of the floor after his shot fake beyond the arc sent a defender flying. Tate also has four rebounds, three offensive.

Abilene Christian is 0 of 5 from the floor and has missed all three attempts from deep.

Arkansas 7, ACU 1 - 17:44 left first half

Desi Sills is off to a strong start with five early points. He scored his first bucket on a post-up then buried a 3 to force a Wildcats timeout.

Jalen Tate opened the scoring for the Razorbacks with a layup.

Six Abilene Christian players and a staff member kneeled for the National Anthem prior to the game.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Moses Moody, Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

The Razorbacks will be without head coach Eric Musselman for today's game. He is out due to covid-19 protocols, according to a release. Musselman was informed Tuesday morning that a staff member tested positive for the virus, and he is considered a close contact.

Associate head coach David Patrick will serve as the team's interim head coach in Musselman's absence.

Abilene Christian's starters: Damien Daniels, Reggie Miller, Coryon Mason, Joe Pleasant and Kolton Kohl.

The Wildcats enter today's game 7-1 overall and their only loss came at Texas Tech on Dec. 9. Against Division I competition, Abilene Christian has turned opponents over at a 31% rate, which is good for second nationally. It is also shooting 43.8% from 3-point range in those games.

Mason and Pleasant lead the team in scoring at 9.9 per game, and Pleasant is third at 9.4 points per game. Abilene Christian carries in a plus-8.6 turnover margin.