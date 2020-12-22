Franks on comeback award list

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks was named Monday as a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic comeback player of the year in college football.

Franks, who suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in September 2019, helped propel Arkansas to three wins this fall and is on pace to break the single-season school record for completion percentage.

Franks is one of 14 semifinalists for the comeback player of the year honor, which is organized by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

The three winners will be selected by a panel of Associated Press college football writers and will be announced Jan. 2 in conjunction with the Fiesta Bowl.

"I'm really proud of him," Coach Sam Pittman said of Franks. "I think there will be an announcement in a day or two about something else that he was awarded.

"I'm really proud of him and what he's done. To come over here and believe in us and choose us, and do what he's done as a captain, just a really great year for him, our team and for my future that I was able to meet a guy like him."

Franks has completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His 68.5% passing is on track to eclipse Kevin Scanlon's school record of 66.2% set in 1979.

Franks has two 300-yard passing performances in nine games, including a career-high 339 yards against LSU. He threw four touchdown passes at No. 13 Auburn, the most by an Arkansas quarterback since 2015 and tied for eighth most in school history. Franks is the first Arkansas quarterback to throw for 200-plus yards in the first eight games of a season since 2000.

Among the other comeback player semifinalists are South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill, who endured his third knee surgery to win the starting job this season; Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey; and Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses.

Senior timeline

Sam Pittman said he knew of at least four seniors who have agreed to return next season for the Razorbacks and there could be more.

"I don't want to put that out there because I'm going to try to get them all to do it at the same time, to be honest with you," Pittman said. "Then there's another few I'm going to talk to.

"The agents are kind of vultures out there. A lot of them tell the truth, a lot of them say what you want to hear."

Pittman said the coaching staff had consulted 10 to 12 NFL teams and received feedback on their evaluation of senior prospects that he will pass along to a handful of the Arkansas seniors.

He added he'd like to know what the seniors are deciding prior to leaving for Christmas break Wednesday "simply because I think our kids trust me, and I'm going to tell them exactly what the guys said because I don't want them going home without talking to me, and then getting calls from agents telling them they're four rounds higher than what they really are.

"I'm not saying all agents are that way, I don't mean that, but they want them, so they're going to be as positive as they possibly can, and I'm in the truth business."

Young standouts

Sam Pittman had names for a reporter who asked which of the younger players looked good during brief periods of scrimmage work last week.

"I like [Donte] Buckner, I like the running back," Pittman said. "I liked [defensive end] Eric Thomas, he stood out. [Linebacker] Kelin Burrle had a really good couple of days in the scrimmage. So those three guys definitely stood out in those scrimmages.

"That's good. We had a good time. [Offensive lineman] Jalen St. John, he looked good. It was good, full tackle for 20 minutes running clock one day. Eight inside runs and 30 reps more the next day for the young guys. Really good."

Hi Jamie

Coach Sam Pittman closed his Monday video conference with reporters by welcoming a special guest into the room.

Jamie Pittman, the coach's wife, came into Pittman's space at the Fred Smith Football Center, then leaned down into the coach's camera view.

"Merry Christmas everybody," Pittman said with he and Jaime waving at the camera. "Hey, y'all have been good to us. We appreciate you."

All-America

Receiver Treylon Burks was selected as an honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus College on Monday.

Burks, a sophomore from Warren, leads the Razorbacks with 51 receptions for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns in nine games.

The organization's first-team receivers were Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and North Texas' Jaelon Darden.

Burks was listed under Smith, behind second-team Jaquarii Roberson of Wake Forest and third-team Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State.

Staff news

Sam Pittman said his intention is to bring back all 10 on-field members of his coaching staff in 2021.

"We always have a talk at the end of the year," Pittman said. "We'll have a talk at the end of the year and visit about that. Certainly, I'm ecstatic about our staff and very proud of our staff."

Pittman's first-year staff consisted of defensive coordinator Barry Odom; offensive coordinator Kendal Briles; special teams coordinator Scott Fountain; offensive assistants Jon Cooper (tight ends), Brad Davis (line), Jimmy Smith (running backs) and Justin Stepp (receivers); and defensive assistants Sam Carter (cornerbacks), Derrick LeBlanc (line) and Rion Rhoades (linebackers).

"We'll have a visit when the bowl's over with," Pittman said. "The plan is to bring everybody back."

Moving back

Freshmen Blayne Toll and Marcus Henderson are making returns to their original positions. Both of them had spent time in the tight end room this year due to a shortage of players at the position.

Henderson had bounced around between offensive tackle and tight end during the season, while Toll did his bouncing between defensive end and tight end prior to the start of the season.

"I had a conversation with Toll last week about gaining weight, about some other things," Coach Sam Pittman said. "Just visiting with him. He asked if he could move back to defense and play defensive end. We obviously need a pass rusher over there, and he's long and fast. So I moved him back over to defense for the bowl game, and that's where he's going to stay. That's where his heart is."

As for Henderson, Pittman said, "I think he's a left tackle. That's where he's playing now."

Fan for life

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek presented Razorback "Super fan" Canaan Sandy with a special Christmas present Sunday during the men's basketball team's 87-76 win over Oral Roberts at Walton Arena.

The Arkansas athletic department gifted Sandy with tickets for life to all Razorback athletic events, a present that Sandy clearly enjoyed.

Sandy, who turned 39 on June 4, was selected for a place in ESPN's Fan Hall of Fame in 2013 and ran for an honorary touchdown at the Razorbacks' 2014 Red-White game. Sandy, who was born with Down syndrome, has battled some heath issues in the past couple of years.